Large truck fire shuts down ramp to Indianapolis Boulevard

HAMMOND — A large semitrailer fire caused traffic backups and a ramp closure on a ramp from Interstate 80/94 Friday night.

At 7:17 p.m. first responders were called to a fire on the ramp from I-80 eastbound to Indianapolis Boulevard southbound, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Kim Zelnis.

The semi caught fire because of mechanical issues and there was no crash, police said. No one was injured in the fire.

As of 10 p.m., the fire was extinguished. But the ramp remained closed as crews continued to clean up the roadway.

Zelnis said it is likely the ramp will be closed for an extended period of time Friday night. Drivers should seek alternative routes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.