The Hall of Fame hardcore wrestler Terry Funk, who died at the age of 79 years old, had Region roots.

Though most associated with his longtime home in Texas, Funk was born in Hammond.

Funk wrestled for several promotions, including ECW, WWE, WCW, All Japan Pro Wrestling, the International Wrestling Association of Japan and the National Wrestling Alliance. H’s earned many titles like the ECW World Heavyweight Championship, NWA World Heavyweight Championship, the WCW’s United States Championship and ECW World Television Championship. He headlined pay-per-views, was inducted into multiple halls of fame and and appeared in the movies like “Road House” and “Over the Top.”

“Revered by fans and peers across the globe for his tenacity, heart and longevity, Funk will be remembered as one of the toughest competitors to ever step inside the squared circle. From WWE to All Japan, from WCW to ECW, Funk proved he could go toe-to-toe with the best and pushed the limits of what was possible inside the squared circle,” WWE said in an announcement.

The son of wrestler Dory Funk Sr. and the brother of WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr., he started wrestling in the 1960s and joined WWE in 1985, wrestling with his brother and beating the tag team of Tito Santana and The Junkyard Dog in Wrestlemania II. He went on to wrestle for WCW, winning acclaim for his class “I Quit” Match with Ric Flair.

“Funk had an impact all around the world during his career, particularly in Japan where he became one of the most beloved legends of the All Japan Pro Wrestling promotion alongside brother Dory. Later, he was an innovator of hardcore wrestling alongside WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley,” WWE said in the announcement of his death. “The two brought the infamous style to a worldwide audience through a 1995 tournament where they battled in the finals, brawling through tables, chairs, barbed wire and more.”

He helped ECW grow from beyond a small Philadephia promotion into national notoriety, headlining its first pay-per-view and beating Raven to win the ECW Championship. He returned to WWE, serving as Cactus Jack’s partner Chainsaw Charlie and taking part in the legendary Hell in a Cell Match in which The Undertaker threw Mankind off the top of the cage.

His family emigrated from Germany to Hammond, with his grandfather Adam Funk serving as a Hammond Police Officer who eventually became Chief of Police.

“Hammond was just east of Chicago, stronghold of the criminal syndicate, run at this time by Al Capone during the prohibition. Needless to say there was never a shortage of action for Adam. He was a no-nonsense guy and he was willing to fight for what he believed in. Adam Funk shot and killed six people in the line of duty during his career,” Terry Funk wrote in his memoir, “Terry Funk: More Than Just Hardcore.”

In the book, he recounted an anecdote about how his father attempted to run a scam in which he put slugs in slot machines in syndicate-run stores in Calumet City after his buddy would distract the clerk. But he got caught because the slugs were visible through a slot that showed the last three coins played.

Fearing the mafia, he ran away, taking trains to as far south as Florida before ultimately giving up and returning home in clothes so filthy his parents burned them. Adam Funk gave Dory Funk Jr. “the beating off a lifetime” with his belt and then took him to Calumet City to apologize and promise to repay every penny, according to the memoir. Terry Funk wrote his grandfather warned there would be “hell to pay” if they harmed his son, who credited the brush with the mob with turning his life around.

His father worked for Inland Steel and Pullman in Hammond, where he helped make tanks during World War II.

He returned to wrestling and wrestled in Hammond, which Funk wrote “The Hammond Times covered like a major sporting event.”

Dory Funk Sr. moved the family to Amarillo, Texas while both of his sons, the future wrestling Hall of Famers, were still young.

Throughout his more than half century wrestling career, Terry Funk was billed as hailing from Amarillo or “the Double Cross Ranch in Amarillo, Texas.”