Legion shares ‘spirit of Christmas’ with families at party

HAMMOND — The temperature outside may have been frightful, but the feelings inside were delightful. And when Santa and Mrs. Claus distributed gifts, no one was thinking about the weather.

American Legion Riders Memorial Post 17 sponsored a children’s Christmas party Saturday at VFW Post 7881. With about 20 members, Post 17 is working to revive the group.

Dolores Wantroba and Charles Bustamante, organizers of the event, said the party was an effort to reach out to the community.

“We want to bring joy for the winter to families and children,” Wantroba said, “to get the spirit of Christmas back in them.”

Open to veterans’ families, the party featured refreshments, games and appearances by the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.

Marc Delao, of Hammond, Bustamante’s great-nephew, brought his family. “It’s a wonderful idea,” he said. “It brings the community together to celebrate.”

Sylvia Delao, of Hammond, Bustamante’s sister, came with three children. “I love it. For the first time, it’s nice,” she said.

Great-grandmother Deanna Bonhama-Smith, of East Chicago, watched as the two children she brought played games, horsed around with the Grinch and listened to Christmas poems.

"This is awesome,” she said. "You see the excitement in little kids. This gives them the magic of Christmas.”

Bonhama-Smith added, “There are little games for kids, just their size, and they get a prize. This has more of a family atmosphere.”

Refreshments included pizza, hot dogs and such holiday treats as “green berry Grinch punch.”

Daniella Bustamante, of Highland, Charles’ daughter, gathered children as she read “The Night Before Christmas” and handed out candy canes.

A senior at Highland High School, where she is a cadet teacher, she noted, “The kids enjoy this, and it’s for a good cause. They really outdid themselves.”

Assisting Daniella was Charlie Martin, 8, of Munster, dressed as one of Santa’s helpers. “This is going good,” Martin said. “I like the games, the Grinch and (Daniella’s) reading.”

In what was a family affair, Candice Wantroba, of Crown Point, Dolores’ daughter, played Cindy Lou Who. “I enjoy the kids and giving back,” she said. “More of this needs to happen, to bring joy to kids.”

The young woman talked her fiance, Curtis Vacendak, also of Crown Point, into turning his face green to become the Grinch. A favorite with children, Vacendak commented, “With so many events, you don’t always know what’s going on. I’m always happy to help, especially with kids.”

Among the legion members helping was “Hoot” Gibson, of Schererville, who came with his service dog Sahara. “We used to do these parties 10 years ago,” he recalled. "To bring this back now is phenomenal. I love seeing the kids having fun.”

Sahara was also a hit with partygoers. Gibson is president of Patriots Training Service Dogs, which trains dogs like Sahara to assist veterans.

As Michael Bustamante explained, invited families were told that games and refreshments would be provided, and parents were asked to bring gifts for their children. After Santa and Mrs. Claus distributed gifts, children were invited to open their presents, which took little time.

Gifts included stuffed animals, plastic dinosaurs, Monopoly games, Toy Story characters and model cars.

Michelle Serna, of Griffith, watched as her three children, ages 3-14, opened their gifts.

“This is very nice,” the mother said. “You get to know the people, and you’re supporting a good cause.”

Jenica Mills, 13, of Hammond, received a journal, sketchbook and pens.

“I’m really happy with this," said Mills, clutching a new stuffed animal. Unsure of what she was going to write in her journal, Mills noted, “I’m probably just going to draw in all of them.”

Post 17 recently donated 52 wellness bags to NWI Veterans Village in Gary. Each bag contained toiletries and a deck of cards. The group also supports various youth activities.

For more information on Post 17, call Charles Bustamante at 219-776-1025.

PHOTOS: Legion shares 'spirit of Christmas' with families at party