Liquid storage facility must resubmit permit renewal materials to continue discharging wastewater into Wolf Lake

HAMMOND — Split between Hammond and Chicago, Wolf Lake has long served as a natural oasis in a heavily urbanized setting. However, one local environmental group fears discharge from a nearby liquid storage facility could harm the glacial lake.
With the William W. Powers State Recreation Area on the Illinois side of the lake and the Pavilion at Wolf Lake Memorial Park on the Indiana side, the area is known for fishing, boating, windsurfing and, of course, the annual Festival of the Lakes celebration.
"There are also some people like me that just like to go out and walk along water. ... I don’t know, it's just kind of soothing,” explained Michael Boos, who lives on the Chicago side of the lake.
Boos, who founded the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative in 1999, has been concerned about the discharge that comes from Wolf Lake Terminals for many years. Established in 1973, WLT sits on about 30 acres of land at 3200 Sheffield Ave. in Hammond. According to the WLT website, the liquid storage facility has 125 above-ground storage tanks as well as multiple liquid blending operations.
With coverage under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Master General Permit, WLT is able to discharge wastewater from a petroleum products terminal. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is responsible for issuing the permit; WLT must submit a Notice of Intent to comply with the Master General Permit to renew its coverage every five years. IDEM renewed WLT's coverage in February 2022; however, attorney and Hammond resident David Dabertin filed a petition objecting to the issuance of a permit. Dabertin filed the objection with the Office of Environmental Adjudication, which acts as the ultimate authority to review IDEM decisions.
On January 9, 2023, the OEA found that IDEM was not fully in compliance and that WLT's Notice of Intent did not include all of the necessary elements. Though the court dismissed some of the issues raised by Dabertin, the OEA ultimately ruled that WLT must resubmit a Notice of Intent.
"IDEM believes it is more efficient (saving time and taxpayer money) to have WLT update and resubmit the items to IDEM to meet OEA's request, rather than for IDEM to appeal the order for a few minor procedural items," an IDEM representative wrote in an email to The Times. "Wolf Lake Terminals has been in contact with IDEM about providing the required materials for their permit application."
However, for Dabertin, the permit application's inadequacies are more than just a few "minor procedural items."
'This matters to Northwest Indiana'
When a permit is renewed, notice must be sent to all of the potentially affected parties. When a lake is located in two cities, two counties and two states, that list can be long. To complicate things further, though WLT is located in Indiana, Dabertin said the water flows west, meaning all of WLT's wastewater is discharged into Chicago.
IDEM claims notice was sent to the City of Hammond, Lake County officials, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the Southeast Environmental Task Force, which is a Chicago nonprofit. OEA deemed the list insufficient because notices were not sent to the City of Chicago or to Cook County. Additionally, the Southeast Environmental Task Force, the City of Hammond Law Department and the Lake County Board of Commissioners all said they could not find the notices IDEM claims were sent.
“I think it’s indicative of a greater issue, which is that public outreach and public comment in our environmental affairs is just nonexistent up here," Dabertin said.
Once all of the correct entities are notified, Dabertin said, he hopes representatives from Chicago and Cook County governments will take a stand against WLT's wastewater discharge.
Boos fears WLT's wastewater is harming Wolf Lake's surrounding plants and wildlife. Boos also noted that the water in Wolf Lake eventually flows into Lake Michigan, meaning contamination could impact drinking water.
“By no means have we won, ... but we won the clear issue that we deserve to be notified and that this matters to Northwest Indiana," Dabertin said. “This is not an end. This is the beginning and people should take note."