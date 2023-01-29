Liquid storage facility must resubmit permit renewal materials to continue discharging wastewater into Wolf Lake

“I think it’s indicative of a greater issue, which is that public outreach and public comment in our environmental affairs is just nonexistent up here," Dabertin said.

Once all of the correct entities are notified, Dabertin said, he hopes representatives from Chicago and Cook County governments will take a stand against WLT's wastewater discharge.

Boos fears WLT's wastewater is harming Wolf Lake's surrounding plants and wildlife. Boos also noted that the water in Wolf Lake eventually flows into Lake Michigan, meaning contamination could impact drinking water.

“By no means have we won, ... but we won the clear issue that we deserve to be notified and that this matters to Northwest Indiana," Dabertin said. “This is not an end. This is the beginning and people should take note."

To stay updated on AWLI's efforts, contact Boos at booscommunications@gmail.com.