Local author to appear at America's Antique Mall in Highland

Local author Dave Woerpel will appear at America's Antique Mall in Highland this weekend for a book reading and storytelling event.

Woerpel is a Hammond city council member who previously served on the park board and as the chair of the Hammond Democratic Party. He represents the 5th district and serves as the council president.

He recently wrote the memoir "Nothing Like I Planned" about growing up in Hammond and what mail carriers really go through.

"In my opinion, the book is an outstanding piece of whimsical humor of a person growing up in Hammond, Indiana," said Jim Roumbos, owner of Miles Books in downtown Highland. "Dave also recounts the trials and tribulations he experienced as a mailman in Hammond."

Woerpel will sign copies of the book and tell tales about growing up in Northwest Indiana at 1 p.m. Saturday at America's Antique Mall at 8311 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland, across from Wicker Park at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and Ridge Road.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit americasantiquemall.com or call (219) 237-2386.

.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.