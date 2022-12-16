Local environmentalists continue fight against train bridge planned for Hammond

In April 2018, Hammond became one of 11 cities awarded funding, receiving $6.7 million for the project. The project is slated to go to bid on July 12, 2023, with construction going into 2024.

While there are currently no plans for developing housing, City Engineer Dean Button said the project application did include the potential for "a housing development in that area." The Indiana Department of Transportation was looking for projects that would spur economic growth, which is why the application included about 50 housing units, Button said.

It is estimated about 300 trees will be bulldozed to make way for Governor's Parkway, Button said. While the city has promised to replant two trees for every one lost, Ken Rosek, a Hessville resident and founder of the Hessville Dune Dusters, fears future housing developments could strip the entire area.