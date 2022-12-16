Local environmentalists continue fight against train bridge planned for Hammond

HAMMOND — A group of local environmentalists is continuing their fight against a train bridge that would cut through a dune woodland in Hessville.
Representatives from the group dubbed the "Hessville Dune Dusters" have been speaking during Hammond Common Council meetings for the past several months. Their message has been consistent — save Briar East Woods.
The 32-acre forested area sits near the "College Bound" water tower at Parrish Avenue and 169th Street and contains a sand and dune wetland ecosystem.
In 2017, the City of Hammond sought state funding from a pool of money meant to fund railroad grade separation projects throughout Indiana to address the long-running issue of stopped trains in Hessville. Hammond submitted a proposal for a bridge that would lift traffic over the railroad tracks. The bridge, called Governor's Parkway, would start at 173rd Street east of Parrish Avenue and end on 169th Street. The project narrative also includes a connection between Grand Avenue "for the purpose of improving development opportunities."
The project would close two existing at-grade crossings of the Norfolk Southern line, one on Parrish Avenue and another on Arizona Avenue.
In April 2018, Hammond became one of 11 cities awarded funding, receiving $6.7 million for the project. The project is slated to go to bid on July 12, 2023, with construction going into 2024.
While there are currently no plans for developing housing, City Engineer Dean Button said the project application did include the potential for "a housing development in that area." The Indiana Department of Transportation was looking for projects that would spur economic growth, which is why the application included about 50 housing units, Button said.
It is estimated about 300 trees will be bulldozed to make way for Governor's Parkway, Button said. While the city has promised to replant two trees for every one lost, Ken Rosek, a Hessville resident and founder of the Hessville Dune Dusters, fears future housing developments could strip the entire area.
Part of Dune Duster's goal is to restore the woods so that people will want to gather there again. The group has been conducting regular cleanups of the area; at the end of November, 22 volunteers filled over 20 bags with garbage.
Sashi Sekhar spoke at the Monday Common Council meeting. A first-generation immigrant, she grew up in the apartment complex that borders Briar East Woods.
"For us (her family), not having a lot of money and resources, playing in those woods was our playground," Sekhar said. "Our nature, luckily for me, was in our backyard."
She said protecting green space is a quality of life issue as wooded areas can reduce noise pollution and gives residents a space to maintain both physical and mental wellness.
During the Monday night meeting, Hessville resident and Hammond police Officer Kelly Mickey said she fully supports the train bridge because it would reduce emergency response times.
"When somebody calls for help and you can't get to them because there's a train, it's difficult. It's difficult on your spirit, it's difficult on your soul. ... I see a simple solution of a bridge," Mickey said. "More people that are in favor of things like this, when the good things are happening, also have to come and speak up and let their voices be heard."
Linda Anguiano said she sees a "win-win" solution: creating an underpass similar to the one completed at the Canadian National Railroad crossing at Calumet Avenue in Munster. Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said if the city were to "go back to the drawing board" and start planning an underpass, the federal funding would be lost.
"It will be a decade added to the project. A decade of stopped trains, a decade of phone calls, a decade of inaction," McDermott said. "This is such a no-brainer, I'm going to campaign on this."
Governor's Parkway will likely be discussed during the Sixth District Mayor's Night Out meeting, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 14. The meeting was pushed to Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Jean Shepherd Community Center. McDermott said there will be two Sixth District Mayor's Night Out meetings in 2023.
"The reason I support the bridge project is not because I hate mother nature," McDermott said, adding the issue really boils down to stopped trains. "I get constant complaints about trains, especially from the residents of Hessville."