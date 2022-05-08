Luncheon introduces youth, adults to etiquette

HAMMOND — Despite what some kids and teens might think, there is a proper way to act in public. Some young people learned how recently at the Northwest Indiana Youth Etiquette Luncheon at the Jean Shepherd Community Center.

The luncheon’s sponsor was Charmed I’m Sure Etiquette Program, which teaches youth and young adults good manners.

The group’s name comes from a greeting used upon being introduced to someone, most often used in the context of highly formal situations.

Shanikah S. Bullock, of Gary, created the organization in 2013, adding, “It’s been in my heart forever.”

A waitress for 30 years, Bullock has more than enough stories to share about people’s public table manners — and the often lack thereof.

Held in two sessions, the program introduced young people to the importance of proper etiquette and good manners in their lives.

Bullock also touched on social media, family relations and classroom behavior.

The first 30 minutes focused on speaking with respect, how to dine in an informal setting, how to conduct themselves in different public settings and basic table etiquette.

The next 30 minutes were devoted to children and parents applying what they just learned at a meal of chicken, mashed potatoes, a vegetable and salad.

Bullock invited people to the program. Jose Chico, of Hebron, brought his children “so they can learn about manners in a proper setting.”

Princess McGee, of Hebron, brought her two daughters. “I’m always searching for everything on Facebook. I saw this and thought it would be a great opportunity to learn,” she said. “When I was a girl, my grandmother took me to a program like this, and I enjoyed it.”

Classes on etiquette and manners are typically something of past generations. Women in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, depicted in the movie “A League Of Their Own,” underwent lessons on being ladylike. In the 1960s, the Gary Catholic Youth Organization held charm classes for grade-school girls.

Bullock believes society can use lessons in manners and basic human behavior. She has contracted with several restaurants to teach servers how to interact with customers and cooks. Additional lesson material includes teaching young people how to tie ties.

Bullock talked to her audience Saturday about being mindful of their surroundings and other people.

“You always have to be respectful and be prepared,” she said. “You control yourself and your emotions.”

Among the siblings at the program were Antonio Chico, 10, of Chicago, and Alawna DeBold, 8, and Ysabella “Bella” Chico, 4, both of Hebron.

While Antonio and Alawna got the hang of using utensils, Ysabella appeared more comfortable using her fingers on salad and chicken.

Antonio said he learned how to use a knife. Alawna added, “I do know manners, but I didn’t know how to cut with a knife.”

To children and adults alike, Bullock noted, “It takes practice.”

She encouraged parents to take children once a month to a restaurant, including McDonald’s, to work on manners.

Bullock offered these dos for dining away from home:

• Be mindful.

• Articulate what you want.

• Use “power" words, such as please, thank you and may I.

• Have patience.

• Always use appetizer plates.

• Keep your napkin on your lap.

• Always leave an adequate tip, at least 15%.

Some don’ts include:

• Don’t be rude to servers.

• Don’t take control of the table: Everyone has a voice.

“Basic etiquette is actually easy to remember,” Bullock said. “Once you become familiar, you won’t forget it. That’s why I’m teaching now.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.