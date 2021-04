Man attacks resident with machete, flees, police say

HAMMOND — A man attacked a Hammond resident with a machete and ran away early Wednesday, police said.

At 12:30 a.m. Wednesday officers were called to a report of two men fighting in the 100 block of Cleveland Street, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Hammond officers arrived at the residence to find a wounded man, who told them that he got into an argument with another man who he knows who was also staying at the residence.

He stated the man cut him with a machete and then fled, Kellogg said.

The victim had wounds on his face and finger and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His wounds were described as not being life-threatening.

Kellogg said it was an isolated altercation between known parties.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Nicole Duncanson at 219-852-2968.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.