Man barricades self in garage, threatens to shoot officers, fire personnel, police say

HAMMOND — SWAT members were called after a man barricaded himself in a garage, allegedly threatening to shoot officers and firefighters who responded to the scene, police said.

At 11:50 a.m. Friday, Hammond officers received a report of a potentially suicidal individual in the 1800 block of Sophie Lane.

The person reported to be barricaded inside of a garage at the residence. Police responded and spoke with a 36-year-old man who was in the garage and would not come out.

The man implied he had a weapon and said he would shoot the police officers and fire department personnel at the scene, Kellogg said.

Hammond police SWAT and negotiator teams arrived at the residence to defuse the situation.

Negotiators spoke with the subject to try and get him to come out of the garage but he did not comply. Eventually, authorities used a pepper-based gas to remove the man from the garage safely, police said.