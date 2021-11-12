Man charged in murder of Wheeling mother, police say

HAMMOND — A man was arrested in Springfield in the homicide of a Wheeling, Illinois, woman days before the discovery of her missing 1-year-old daughter in a Hammond pond.

Ahmeel Fowler, 26, of Pinegree Grove, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday, according to a report from NBC Chicago 5. Fowler has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the toddler's mother, Ja’nya Murphy, and additional charges are expected to come. His identity was not initially released.

Earlier in the investigation, police had identified Fowler as a person of interest, stating that he had a previous relationship with Murphy but was not the father of the 1-year-old girl.

The remains of the missing girl were found Thursday in a pond located at the I-80/94 exit ramp to the Kennedy Avenue northbound lanes, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

The child was confirmed to be Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs, of Deerfield, Illinois. Authorities have been searching for Jaclyn, who went missing after her mother was found dead Tuesday in her Wheeling apartment.

Murphy's cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation strangulation, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.