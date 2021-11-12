Man charged in murder of Wheeling mother, police say

HAMMOND — A man was arrested in Springfield in the homicide of a Wheeling, Illinois, woman days before the discovery of her missing 1-year-old daughter in a Hammond pond.
Ahmeel Fowler, 26, of Pinegree Grove, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday, according to a report from NBC Chicago 5. Fowler has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the toddler's mother, Ja’nya Murphy, and additional charges are expected to come. His identity was not initially released.
Earlier in the investigation, police had identified Fowler as a person of interest, stating that he had a previous relationship with Murphy but was not the father of the 1-year-old girl.
The remains of the missing girl were found Thursday in a pond located at the I-80/94 exit ramp to the Kennedy Avenue northbound lanes, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.
The child was confirmed to be Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs, of Deerfield, Illinois. Authorities have been searching for Jaclyn, who went missing after her mother was found dead Tuesday in her Wheeling apartment.
Murphy's cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation strangulation, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Police in north suburban Wheeling sent a team to Hammond on Thursday amid their investigation into the missing girl.
The remains were found after construction workers called 911 shortly after noon Thursday reporting a body floating in the retention pond, police said.
Divers recovered the remains, and they were given to the Lake County coroner's office.
Fifield said authorities are working with Illinois agencies on the investigation.
The Lake County coroner's office was scheduled to conduct an autopsy Friday; information on the cause of death has not yet been released.
The Major Crimes Assistance Team in the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago, the Department of Natural Resources, Hammond Fire Department, Hammond Police Department, the Lake County Regional Dive Team, Indiana Department of Transportation and Hoosier Helpers assisted the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division and its crime scene investigators.