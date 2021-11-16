Man charged in murder of Wheeling mother to return to Illinois to stand trial

HAMMOND — A man will return to Illinois to face trial in the murder case of a Wheeling mother whose 1-year-old daughter was found in a Hammond pond last week.

Ahmeel Fowler, 26, of Pingree Grove, Illinois, waived his right to an extradition hearing in Missouri, according to a report from NBC Chicago Tuesday. Extradition is the process of transporting a fugitive who is currently in one jurisdiction to another jurisdiction.

This means Fowler will return to Illinois on an unspecified date to undergo his trial.

Fowler, who was arrested Nov. 9 in Springfield, Missouri, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the toddler's mother, Ja’nya Murphy, and additional charges are expected to come.

Earlier in the investigation, police had identified Fowler as a person of interest, stating that he had a previous relationship with Murphy but was not the father of the 1-year-old girl.

The remains of the missing girl were found Thursday in a pond located at the I-80/94 exit ramp to the Kennedy Avenue northbound lanes, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.