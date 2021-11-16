Man charged in murder of Wheeling mother to return to Illinois to stand trial

HAMMOND — A man will return to Illinois to face trial in the murder case of a Wheeling mother whose 1-year-old daughter was found in a Hammond pond last week.
Ahmeel Fowler, 26, of Pingree Grove, Illinois, waived his right to an extradition hearing in Missouri, according to a report from NBC Chicago Tuesday. Extradition is the process of transporting a fugitive who is currently in one jurisdiction to another jurisdiction.
This means Fowler will return to Illinois on an unspecified date to undergo his trial.
Fowler, who was arrested Nov. 9 in Springfield, Missouri, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the toddler's mother, Ja’nya Murphy, and additional charges are expected to come.
Earlier in the investigation, police had identified Fowler as a person of interest, stating that he had a previous relationship with Murphy but was not the father of the 1-year-old girl.
The remains of the missing girl were found Thursday in a pond located at the I-80/94 exit ramp to the Kennedy Avenue northbound lanes, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.
The child was confirmed to be Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs, of Deerfield, Illinois. Authorities had been searching for Jaclyn, who went missing after her mother was found dead Nov. 9 in her Wheeling apartment.
Murphy's cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation strangulation, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The remains were found after construction workers called 911 shortly after noon Thursday reporting a body floating in the retention pond, police said.
Divers recovered the remains, and they were given to the Lake County coroner's office.
The Lake County coroner's office has not yet released the cause of death for the infant and the investigation is ongoing.