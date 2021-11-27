Man convicted of fleecing investors wants new trial and defense lawyers

HAMMOND — A man convicted of a multi-million dollar investment fraud has one more venture planned.
A federal court jury found 67-year-old George R. McKown guilty Oct. 29, of fleecing dozens of Northwest Indiana families of their life savings.
His victims now await his day of judgment, currently scheduled to take place Feb. 8, 2022 before sentencing judge Philip P. Simon.
Federal prosecutors are expected to demand his imprisonment and make him pay his share of more than $5.3 million of missing retirement funds.
But McKown, of Indianapolis, isn’t accepting those consequences. He is demanding a new trial.
McKown claims prosecutors cheated him because they never really proved him culpable of baiting clients with promises of riches only to funnel their money into his own pockets and shady business ventures ending in bankruptcy.
He wants to fire his court-appointed lawyer, Richard S. Kling who has been defending McKown from the day he found himself charged in U.S. District Court and said he couldn’t afford adequate legal representation.
Now, McKown has hired two prominent Chicago law firms to take over his appeal.
One is the law office of Damon M. Cheronis, regarded as one of the pre-eminent criminal defense firms in Chicago, whose clients include “lawyers, doctors, politicians, CEOs, public officials, etc,” according to its website.
The other is Pugh and Breen. That firm’s website states it is recognized as “among Chicago’s top trial lawyers,” having defended high-profile criminal cases for “public officials, judicial officers, political organizations, corporations, and everyday citizens.”
Nothing in current court papers indicate who will pay for the new attorneys.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Toi D. Houston and Thomas M. McGrath, who won McKown’s conviction last month, argue in a court memo this is all a delaying tactic that would be a hardship on victims waiting many years for his day of reckoning.
The government said McKown and his co-defendant, Richard E. Gearhart, 71, of Lowell, began in 2008, persuading clients to hand over their life savings and pensions.
They tempted customers with promises of safe investments that would provide solid returns and guarantees their clients could reclaim their initial investment within 30 days.
Federal prosecutors said the co-defendants kept victims in the dark with rosy fiscal statements professing they were achieving the promised monetary gains.
In reality, McKown and Gearhart took over their money to loan it to private business ventures with no intention of repaying their clients.
Prosecutors said the truth only emerged in late 2012 when Gearhart was forced to admit the losses and file for bankruptcy.
The government said it took years of civil litigation for authorities to untangle what happened, charge the defendants and recover a fraction of the missing money.
Gearhart pleaded guilty in December 2019 to security fraud and was sentenced late this summer to 60-month term he now serves at the U.S. Penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona.
McKown chose to go to trial.
Prosecutors say they provided juror with ample evidence of the conspiracy and McKown was competently defended by his court-appointed attorney, Kling, who put on a defense with the help of four law students.
McKown took the witness stand in his own defense and was given the opportunity to deny the allegations during direct testimony and cross-examination by federal prosecutors over a five-day trial.
Federal prosecutors are opposing McKown’s demand for a new trial, saying it is now McKown’s turn to face the consequences of his crime.
They are urging Judge Simon to hold fast to McKown’s current sentencing date of Feb. 8.