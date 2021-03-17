 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man drives at police with car, shot by U.S. Marshal’s officer, police say
urgent

Man drives at police with car, shot by U.S. Marshal’s officer, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime stock file art generic copy
File

HAMMOND — An officer-involved shooting in Hammond Tuesday morning is being investigated by Indiana State Police.

At 10:15 a.m. U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force officers tried to make an arrest on a suspect with a warrant near 142nd Street and Wabash Avenue, according to a release from the Indiana State Police. 

Officers stopped a gray 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer for a felony traffic offense, but the driver resisted, police said. 

The suspect drove directly at an officer and the officer fired his weapon, according to Indiana State Police. During the incident, several vehicles were damaged. 

The driver fled the scene in his vehicle and drove to Illinois, eluding authorities. However, the suspect has since been arrested at an Illinois hospital. 

He was identified as 38-year-old Jeffrey Randall, whose last known address was in Hammond, police said. 

The man's injuries from the shooting were not life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing and Indiana State Police said no other information can be released at this time.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts