Man drives at police with car, shot by U.S. Marshal’s officer, police say

HAMMOND — An officer-involved shooting in Hammond Tuesday morning is being investigated by Indiana State Police.

At 10:15 a.m. U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force officers tried to make an arrest on a suspect with a warrant near 142nd Street and Wabash Avenue, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.

Officers stopped a gray 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer for a felony traffic offense, but the driver resisted, police said.

The suspect drove directly at an officer and the officer fired his weapon, according to Indiana State Police. During the incident, several vehicles were damaged.

The driver fled the scene in his vehicle and drove to Illinois, eluding authorities. However, the suspect has since been arrested at an Illinois hospital.

He was identified as 38-year-old Jeffrey Randall, whose last known address was in Hammond, police said.