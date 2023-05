Hammond shooting A man was shot by a passing vehicle while in his car near East 165th Street and Calumet Avenue late Wednesday afternoon.

HAMMOND — A man was shot by a passing vehicle while in his car near East 165th Street and Calumet Avenue late Wednesday afternoon.

Two witnesses said they were driving west on East 165th Avenue said they were on their way to a bible study when they heard three gunshots. The victim's car was in close proximity to their vehicle. The witnesses stopped their vehicle and immediately went to help the shooting victim.

"I watched him, like, seize and then I saw the color drain from his face," one of the witnesses said.

Hammond police, fire and emergency medical services were on scene around 5 p.m. processing evidence.

The witness said a police officer driving in the area stopped his vehicle and ran over to the scene. She said she gave him her jacket to drape over the victim as the officer began giving CPR.

"It was crazy," the witness said. "I've never seen anything like this."

The victim's condition is unknown.

Hammond police said they will release more information soon.

This is a developing story. Come back to nwi.com for updates.

