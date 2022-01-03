Mask mandate reinstated for all public buildings in Hammond

"I hope I can reverse this and rescind the order soon, but given what we are hearing about a surge and with many holiday gatherings increasing the risk of spread of COVID-19, I think this is the best course of action for the near term,” McDermott said. "I want to make sure we are safe at City Hall and all other public buildings so that the city is being proactive about protecting its workforce including our first responders."

The executive order also encourages COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots "as the best and easiest way to slow the spread and minimize the risk of hospitalization and death." McDermott cited the recent surge in COVID-19 cases as the reasoning behind the new mandate. Lake County is currently classified as "red," meaning uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

“I’ve told everyone that will listen that I’m vaccinated and boosted and that doing so is the best way to overcome this illness and minimize the risk to yourself of a severe illness or worse," McDermott said. "Go get the shot — that’s about as straightforward as I can be."