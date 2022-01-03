Mask mandate reinstated for all public buildings in Hammond

HAMMOND — As COVID-19 cases reach new highs in Indiana, Hammond has reinstated a mask mandate for all public buildings.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. signed an executive order reinstating the mask mandate Monday morning. The mandate is effective immediately and will last until March 1 if McDermott does not renew or rescind it.
Unmasked visitors will not be allowed entry into city buildings; the order does not apply to private businesses. The mandate also makes exceptions for people who are eating or drinking, or who are participating in sporting events. In the Hammond Sportsplex, masks will be required for attendees and staff, but not for players or refs, McDermott explained.
“I am still approaching Hammond as business as usual, just with masks,” McDermott said. “This is different because with the new strain (Omicron) I know a dozen people that are ill with COVID right now, and through the first and second waves of the pandemic, I couldn’t say that.”
All city meetings and events currently on the books will continue as planned, though details on masking requirements for speakers and performers will be worked out in the coming weeks. McDermott said the city may even institute vaccine or testing requirements for larger public events.
"I hope I can reverse this and rescind the order soon, but given what we are hearing about a surge and with many holiday gatherings increasing the risk of spread of COVID-19, I think this is the best course of action for the near term,” McDermott said. "I want to make sure we are safe at City Hall and all other public buildings so that the city is being proactive about protecting its workforce including our first responders."
The executive order also encourages COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots "as the best and easiest way to slow the spread and minimize the risk of hospitalization and death." McDermott cited the recent surge in COVID-19 cases as the reasoning behind the new mandate. Lake County is currently classified as "red," meaning uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
“I’ve told everyone that will listen that I’m vaccinated and boosted and that doing so is the best way to overcome this illness and minimize the risk to yourself of a severe illness or worse," McDermott said. "Go get the shot — that’s about as straightforward as I can be."
McDermott signed two other executive orders in November, mandating vaccinations for all newly hired city employees as well as current employees who apply for a transfer or promotion. Thus far, there has been little pushback on the orders; city departments often do not add many new hires around the holidays, McDermott said.
"The City Hall is a gathering place and people come here to conduct their business," McDermott said. "If they do not want to wear a mask, they can conduct their business online."