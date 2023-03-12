HAMMOND — In the 1940 Indiana Boys Basketball State Tournament, the Hammond Tech Tigers beat Dyer, E.C. Washington, Clark, Whiting, Brook, Froebel, South Bend Riley, Logansport and Lapel before squaring off with favored Mitchell in the fabled Butler Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Led by coach Lou Birkett, the Cinderella Tigers won the Region's first boys state basketball title 33-21, emerging as the ultimate victor of the statewide 775-team tournament.

The Monon railroad brought back the triumphant 25-6 Tigers, who were hailed by one of the largest crowds that's gathered in Northwest Indiana history.

As many as 100,000 people crammed elbow-to-elbow into downtown Hammond, then a hub of shopping and entertainment with grant department stores and movie palaces. Throngs of men in suits and fedoras were "packed like sardines and swept along in a tidal wave of humanity," according to Times archives.

It was an unlikely underdog story. Hammond Technical Vocational High School did not even have a gym to practice in. There was only a spot in the machine shop where they could shoot hoops, but it was obstructed with pipes, so they would usually go to a half-court gym at a Masonic Temple.

More than 500 people crowded on the roof of the P.H. Mueller Sons Hardware to get a better look at the returning victors.

A lot has changed since then. Hammond Tech folded in 1982, and Hammond is now down to just two remaining public high schools.

The hardware store closed after more than a century in 2009 and was reborn as Paul Henry's Art Gallery.

Owner Dave Mueller, whose family long ran the hardware store before its customer base ultimately faded away, commissioned a mural-sized painting depicting the massive turnout that followed Hammond's only state boys basketball title. Chicago painter Sara Peak Convery created the 18-by-8-foot depiction of one of the biggest crowds downtown Hammond's ever seen after the Tigers won the championship.

Based on a sketch by Carlene Chess Vitale and black-and-white Hammond Times photos, the enormous painting shows the crowd that surrounded the train as it arrived at the Monon station.

Running a family business that dates back to the 19th century, Mueller has long taken an interest in history. He wanted to do something to highlight local history when the building next to his art gallery at 416 Sibley St. was demolished, leaving an empty wall about eight years ago.

"Murals seemed to be all the craze. I wanted something that would fit the historical perspective in connection with the building, it being a historic facade," he said. "I thought, 'what can I put on there?'"

Then he remembered that a hardware store customer, a photographer from the Hammond Times, which used to be located next to Paul Henry's, had given him two black-and-white photos from the Hammond Tech championship celebrations.

"In my mind that could be a good subject for the side of the building," he said.

But Mueller could never find a muralist, as the cost was prohibitive for a project of the size he wanted and no one wanted to use the industrial paint he had.

"They didn't want to be exposed to the chemicals, and I don't blame them. It was probably the right decision," he said. "So it melted away from our attention for a few years."

Then, in 2021, water came through the roof, which was replaced after a Save the Hive fundraising campaign spearheaded by local artists.

Water badly damaged one wall, and Mueller had the idea of covering it with a huge canvas. So he reached out to Convery, who had exhibited there several times over the years.

After more than a year, she completed the painting.

"It shows what I am sure is the largest crowd ever to gather in Hammond," Mueller said. "It displays only a small fraction around the train of the huge crowd that stretched up and down Hohman Avenue that day."

The piece is on permanent display in the gallery. Mueller hopes to call attention to the piece of Hammond's history.

"A lot of people had never heard of it. By now, we're three generations out at this point," he said. "We want to bring it back to public awareness. The story is hand-lettered on one part of it. The letters are large enough from a few feet away. You get a story and you get a view of the event itself."

Convery remembers Mueller summoning her to the gallery one day to discuss a special project and then showing her Vitale's drawing and the photos.

"There were solid people from the entire area on Sibley from the train to Hohman. You couldn't see the streets or the rooftops," she said. "Dave described it as the largest mass gathering in Hammond ever. I first came to Hammond in 2014, and you don't see many people at all. It was stunning. The basketball players were standing atop the train. It was a big, important event."

It was challenging to even find a canvas large enough for what Mueller envisioned. She had to special order it from Georgia, and they asked if she wanted it all in one piece.

The canvas was so large it took up an entire wall in her studio. She painted it with old house paint acquired from about 10 or 15 different people. She decided early on to incorporate text to explain the historic significance.

"I knew no one who was going to see this was going to be alive in 1940. Dave wasn't alive in 1940," she said, "I also incorporated the history of his family and the hardware store, which is the reason the art gallery is here, as a monument to his family."

She worked on it on and off for more than a year while sidetracked by health issues.

"Every time I came into my studio, there it was," she said. "Eventually, I gave myself a deadline."

A painting of that scope was a logistical challenge.

"I wondered how to encompass something of that magnitude while doing it as loosely as possible," she said. "Dave knew what kind of artist I was when he approached me and knew I wasn't going to be painting mustaches or eyelashes on people, and he was fine with that. It's meant to be seen at a distance of five to 10 feet, not up close with a magnifying lens."

The piece is more impressionistic than photorealistic.

"It took me a while to figure how to represent that mass of people," she said. "My work isn't that detail-oriented. But I had a lot of house paint and found a way to depict 10 or 15 different skin tones."

It's been installed at the gallery, where she said it really brightens up the space and makes it more inviting.

"It serves Dave's purpose and really covers the wall," she said. "I hope it makes more people aware of the history of Hammond."

Convery lives, works and runs a gallery in Chicago. But she's also a fixture on the Northwest Indiana art scene who has regularity exhibited and even curated exhibits at Paul Henry's.

She first met Mueller in 2014 at a gallery reception in Whiting, where she got to know about 10 to 15 other artists.

"I came down from Chicago and found it a welcoming art community," she said. "The galleries are much more open down here."

Convery first got into artmaking after making a documentary "I Never Said I Wasn't Happy" about her parent's marriage. She started painting with oil paint and now works more with latex house paint because it's easier to clean up and dries very quickly, which makes it easier to quickly submit to gallery calls for shows.

Though mostly a painter, she's worked in several media over the years. Much of her earlier work was figurative. Her art became more political around 2016, often incorporating flags in a way others compared to Jasper Johns. She's worked on more collaborative pieces with other artists since the coronavirus pandemic.

She's exhibited widely, including at South Shore Arts, the Beverly Arts Center, Florida State University, Union Street Gallery in Chicago Heights, the Davenport Museum of Art, the Rock Island Art Guild and Wildrose Brewing in Griffith. She won an award at the South Shore Arts Salon Show in 2017.

She runs the Slacks Window Gallery in Chicago's Gladstone Park neighborhood, where she's currently working on a joint show with the artist Erin Cramer who's known for her vegan taxidermy.

Convery has long wanted to branch into murals and found it similar in scale.

"My studio several years earlier was a clothing store going out of business, so I have a ladder that's more stairs on wheels, like a rolling staircase," she said. "I've never painted on a ladder, so it let me try that like with a real mural."

It's by far the biggest painting she's ever done.

"I've never painted anything that large before," she said. "But when Dave asked me, he knew when I committed to something, I do it right."

The huge painting grabs people's attention, such as when they attend Paul Henry's popular open mic night.

It immortalizes that magical moment when Hammond came together to rally behind the Tigers on March 30, 1940, Mueller said.

"It was in the downtown area when everything was already collected downtown and people were used to having parades downtown," he said. "Coming out of the Depression, people had a hard time and wanted something to celebrate. At the time, professional sports and college sports weren't as big, so attendance was big at high school sporting events. To win everything was very special."

It was a madhouse when the team's stars, including John Thomas, Stan Shimala, Robert Kramer, Bob Haack and Dick Haack, got off the train.

"The whole community of Hammond came together. It was a good crowd," Mueller said. "The artist did a nice job. It's a well-conceived representation of the event. People can recognize what it is and read about it. It's a valuable lesson in local history. It was like the Cubs winning the World Series. It was something that never happened before, and it hasn't happened since."

The painting is not for sale unless a museum would be interested in it, Mueller said.

"It happened close to 100 years ago now at a time when people took pride in their community," he said. "It's lost now, but it's a reminder of what our city was."

The painting will be unveiled to the public from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 25. Tom Novak with the Hammond Historical Society will give a presentation. Tony Diaz will show video footage and Hammond Tech alumni will share anecdotes at the unveiling.

Paul Henry's Art Gallery will then host a Hammond Tech reunion at 6 p.m. March 30. Both events will be free and open to the public.

"They can't climb up on the roof anymore," Mueller quipped.

The painting can be viewed whenever the gallery is open.

For more information, call 219-678-5015, visit paulhenrysartgallery.com or find Paul Henry's on Facebook.