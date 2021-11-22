McDermott signs 2 executive orders, requiring vaccines for both newly hired city employees and employees applying for transfers, promotions

HAMMOND — All newly hired city employees will have to show proof of vaccination before their first day of work and all current employees must show proof of vaccination before being considered for a transfer or promotion within city departments, according to two executive orders signed by Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.

“I don’t want to add to the problem of unvaccinated employees any more than I already have," McDermott said. "Over 770,000 Americans have died from this disease so far, and these vaccines are FDA approved."

Executive Order 21-45 mandates that, effective immediately, anyone hired by the city of Hammond will have to report their vaccination status and provide proof of vaccination with a signed affidavit stating their statement is true. Similarly, Executive Order 21-47 requires all employees who apply for a transfer or promotion within a city department provide proof of vaccination with a signed affidavit. According to the order, employees that receiving transfers or promotions governed by a collective bargaining agreement or contract, such as employees who are automatically promoted for serving a certain number of years, are exempt from the order.

Both executive orders, signed Sunday, state that those who request vaccination exemption for religious or medical reasons must submit a written request to the Director of Personnel.