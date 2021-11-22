McDermott signs 2 executive orders, requiring vaccines for both newly hired city employees and employees applying for transfers, promotions

HAMMOND — All newly hired city employees will have to show proof of vaccination before their first day of work and all current employees must show proof of vaccination before being considered for a transfer or promotion within city departments, according to two executive orders signed by Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.
“I don’t want to add to the problem of unvaccinated employees any more than I already have," McDermott said. "Over 770,000 Americans have died from this disease so far, and these vaccines are FDA approved."
Executive Order 21-45 mandates that, effective immediately, anyone hired by the city of Hammond will have to report their vaccination status and provide proof of vaccination with a signed affidavit stating their statement is true. Similarly, Executive Order 21-47 requires all employees who apply for a transfer or promotion within a city department provide proof of vaccination with a signed affidavit. According to the order, employees that receiving transfers or promotions governed by a collective bargaining agreement or contract, such as employees who are automatically promoted for serving a certain number of years, are exempt from the order.
Both executive orders, signed Sunday, state that those who request vaccination exemption for religious or medical reasons must submit a written request to the Director of Personnel.
McDermott said any employee that applies for a transfer or promotion without showing proof of vaccination will not "even be considered."
McDermott has held off on instituting a vaccine requirement for current employees because he would "rather have the employee make that decision themselves.”
A federal court declined to lift its stay on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers on Nov. 12. McDermott said he is preparing for when the national mandate becomes law.
"There is a national mandate looming whether I like it or not... I am walking the employees in the direction the country is headed anyway," McDermott said. "I don't want to have to deal with mass vacancies.”
Last April, the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed House Enrolled Act 1405 which prohibits the state or a local government in Indiana from issuing any kind of immunization passport, or requiring one for any purpose. The act, which was signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on April 29, defines immunization passports as "written, electronic, or printed information regarding an individual's immunization status."
Hammond city attorney Kevin Smith said the executive orders are exempt from the law because the city of Hammond is not issuing the immunization passports. The city is keeping a record of vaccination status, something Smith believed is legal as the law said "maintaining, creating, or storing a medical record of an individual's immunization status" is allowed.
In April, McDermott signed an executive order giving all full-time city employees who chose to get inoculated three days of paid time off. Based on the data collected from the COVID-19 Voluntary Vaccination Incentive Policy, McDermott said around 60% of city employees are vaccinated.
While the executive orders would have no impact on current city employees, unless they are applying for a transfer or promotion, McDermott said Hammond is "slowly tightening down on current employees.” Efforts to increase employee vaccination have included requiring unvaccinated city employees who contract COVID-19 use their personal days and vacation days during quarantine, while vaccinated employees are able to use paid time off.
McDermott said Hammond has not had any issues finding applicants for city vacancies, but that if the new executive orders led to staffing shortages, the city may have to "reevaluate."
As of Nov. 15, Lake County had a seven-day positivity rate of 9.6%. Currently Lake County is in the moderate yellow designation, on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which is updated every Wednesday. In Northwest Indiana, records show the vaccination rate through Friday was 51.3% in Lake County.
McDermott, who has received both shots of the Moderna vaccine as well as a booster, said he is leading by example.
"I would not ask someone to do something I would not do myself," McDermott said. “We send our employees out into the streets of our city to interact with constituents, and I think it is incumbent upon our city government to make sure we are not part of the problem."