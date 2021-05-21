'Men and women for others' hailed at CCSJ

McCormack conferred degrees upon 204 students. Graduates consisted of 62 with master’s degree, 139 with bachelor’s degrees, and three with associate degrees. The CCSJ class of 2021 included students from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Gracia Martinez Cantera, an East Chicago resident, came to this country from Spain. “This has been amazing,” she said. “I got to finish in the midst of a pandemic. I consider that I accomplished my goal.”

Among those bringing family members was Shannon Montgomery, of Chicago. The police officer received a master’s degree in public safety administration.

A four-year member of the force, Montgomery said: “It means a lot for me to accomplish this. There’s more opportunities in the department, and I want to work in administration and continue making my family proud.”

Among family members was Montgomery’s 8-year-old daughter, Taylor. Speaking about her mother, the second-grader noted, “I want to get more degrees than her.”

Camden Seput, of Munster, earned his degree in business management. “This is awesome,” the former soccer player said. “I did it.”

Seput said the past year with COVID-19 has been difficult, “but the teachers helped us a lot to get through it.”