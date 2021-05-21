'Men and women for others' hailed at CCSJ

HAMMOND — “It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.”
That message opened the graduation commencement video shown throughout Calumet College of St. Joseph. Instead of a traditional graduation, the small, Catholic college opted for a two-day “graduation celebration” Friday and Saturday in the main building.
While classmates were getting their photos taken indoors with CCSJ President Dr. Amy McCormack, graduates Alecia Albanese and Rebecca King were toasting their elementary education degrees with champagne outdoors.
“This feels great,” said Albanese, a Griffith resident. “After four years, this is an accomplishment.”
‘I’m ecstatic,” said King, of Valparaiso. “I’m so happy. I finally did this.”
The celebration consisted of candidates and family members coming to campus for diplomas and photos with college officials. Formal portrait photos also were taken, with photo stations around the building.
CCSJ, which has typically held graduations in its athletics facility, went without the steps and moved the “stage” to a black-box theater area, where McCormack presented their diplomas and posed for countless photos.
“Our goal was, we wanted to make it something special for our graduates while maintaining safety protocols,” McCormack said. “We also wanted to make it something they could celebrate with their families.”
McCormack conferred degrees upon 204 students. Graduates consisted of 62 with master’s degree, 139 with bachelor’s degrees, and three with associate degrees. The CCSJ class of 2021 included students from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
Gracia Martinez Cantera, an East Chicago resident, came to this country from Spain. “This has been amazing,” she said. “I got to finish in the midst of a pandemic. I consider that I accomplished my goal.”
Among those bringing family members was Shannon Montgomery, of Chicago. The police officer received a master’s degree in public safety administration.
A four-year member of the force, Montgomery said: “It means a lot for me to accomplish this. There’s more opportunities in the department, and I want to work in administration and continue making my family proud.”
Among family members was Montgomery’s 8-year-old daughter, Taylor. Speaking about her mother, the second-grader noted, “I want to get more degrees than her.”
Camden Seput, of Munster, earned his degree in business management. “This is awesome,” the former soccer player said. “I did it.”
Seput said the past year with COVID-19 has been difficult, “but the teachers helped us a lot to get through it.”
Monitors around the building featured comments from academic leaders, including staff and students.
McCormack said just graduating in these times is an “amazing accomplishment” and a testament to students’ “dedication, perseverance, and positive attitude.”
As did many incoming students, McCormack started her CCSJ journey four years ago. Saying that “the unknowns are where all outcomes are possible,” McCormack said she arrived at Calumet College with a “sense of peace and place,” hoping that students arrived with similar feelings. She also praised students for their perseverance.
“All outcomes are possible,” McCormack said. “You made it to the finish line.”
This year’s co-valedictorians are Richard J. Sullivan and Theresa Ross. A Chicago native, Sullivan is a 27-year Chicago police veteran who earned a bachelor’s degree in public safety management.
Ross, of Highland, received a bachelor’s degree in integrated studies. She plans to begin teaching fourth grade at St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Michigan City.
The Rev. Kevin Scalf, CCSJ director of mission and ministry, quoted a churchman who said the primary objective of Catholic education is to “form men and women for others.”
The priest congratulated the graduates, saying, “You will improve the world in a different way with what you have learned here.”
Dr. Ginger Rodriguez, CCSJ vice president of academic affairs, told graduates she was impressed with how graduates “have grown as people” during college years. “Education has changed them and has made them men and women for others.”