Multiple agencies pursue suspect after armed carjacking at Speedway

HAMMOND — An armed carjacking at a Region Speedway led to a pursuit into Illinois Friday afternoon, police said. 

At 4:15 p.m. officers were called to a carjacking at Speedway Gas Station at 6845 Calumet Ave., said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

A woman told police she was parked at a gas pump when a man got out of a silver Audi and approached her. She described him as a young black man wearing a gray hoodie.

He then displayed a handgun and demanded the woman's car keys and she complied, police said. He then got into her car and fled the area along with the Audi.

Hammond police found the stolen vehicle and the Audi driving a short distance from the gas station and attempted to pull them over. However, both vehicles fled from police and one of the vehicles hit a parked vehicle.

Both vehicles continued to lead a chase through Hammond heading toward the Illinois border. As the chase progressed into Illinois, Calumet City police were called to assist but the pursuit was terminated in the area, said Calumet City Chief Christopher Fletcher.

The victim’s stolen vehicle was found abandoned in Harvey. No one was injured during the incident and police continue to search for the suspects, Kellogg said.

The investigation into the carjacking and pursuit is ongoing.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.

