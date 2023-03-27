HAMMOND — The Little Calumet River soaked up rays of early spring sun as a gentle ripple spread across the water's surface. However, just north of the peaceful waterway, cars rushed off the interstate and trucks rumbled onto Calumet Avenue.

The Calumet Ave pedestrian crossing, located right where Hammond bleeds into Munster, can be a chaotic mix of heavy traffic and outdoor recreation.

Hammond City Engineer Dean Button explained that "high speeds coming off the highway and the traffic signal so close to the interchange, made it really tough for pedestrians to feel safe around here."

A new pedestrian bridge hopes to improve safety by lifting walkers and bikers over the traffic.

A web of trails

The Little Calumet River Trail follows the river from Gary to Munster, though there is a gap in Griffith. The path connects to the Monon Trail right before Manor Avenue in Munster.

Over the years, Hammond has created a comprehensive network of bike paths and on-street bike lanes. Between the Wolf Lake, George Lake, Monon, Erie-Lackawana and Marquette Greenway trails, over 30 miles of a bike paths crisscross the city. In 2020, the League of American Bicyclists designated Hammond a "Bicycle Friendly Community." Valparaiso and LaPorte have also earned the designation.

According to a 2020 news release announcing the bike friendly designation, almost every Hammond citizen lives within one mile of an off-road bike path. A map of all the city's existing and proposed trails can be found at gohammond.com under the 'Quick Links' tab.

As the city continues to grow its cycling infrastructure, improving safety has been a top-priority.

Button explained that many of the crossings along the Little Calumet River Trail are located near highway interchanges, which is why the city has been trying to eliminate at-grade crossings.

Several pedestrian overpasses have been erected over the past few years; the city began discussing a bridge over Calumet Avenue after a constituent reached out to Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.

The bridge was designed in 2019 and construction began in May. Hammond is working with Gariup Construction Co.

The $6.2 million project is being paid for with $5 million of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding and $1 million from the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission. The Hammond Capital Improvement Board funded the remaining $287,500.

The bridge's light blue metal frame has been installed, however, plenty of work remains. The entire bridge will be about 500-feet-long and the trail will be 10-feet-wide. The center of the bridge will sport signs that say "City of Hammond Little Calumet River Trail" and the west side leading up to the bridge will have a seating area.

The east side of Calumet Avenue will have a bike maintenance station and a native wildflower garden.

In an effort to emulate the surrounding natural area, colorful, semi-transparent fabrics hung along the inside of the bridge will depict an abstract image of the sky, water and greenery. The bridge's steel railings were designed to resemble swaying reeds.

Button said cyclists and walkers will likely be able to enjoy the bridge by Memorial Day.

PHOTOS: Pedestrian bridge nears completion in Hammond