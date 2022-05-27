Neighborhood park seen as 'catalyst' for future growth

HAMMOND — Under the care of his grandmother, Kaiden Ballard, 5, made good use Thursday of the re-dedicated Windrich Park at Jacobs Square.

“I enjoy it,” Detra Ballard, the grandmother, who lives across from the park, said. “It has things for kids to use it.”

Named for a local war hero killed in the Korean War, the park is located near the city’s downtown at 5553 Claude Ave., between the Second and Third council districts. Local officials are touting the park as a means of boosting the neighborhood and spurring continued area revitalization.

“We think this is a catalyst for economic development,” said Anne Anderson, the city’s director of economic development. “We see the potential for new housing in the area. This park is located right in the middle of Jacobs Square.”

The new park is located on 1.5 lots, where an old house formerly sat. The park was moved from its previous site, which is now the northwest corner of the new Hammond Central High School football field.

Jim Taillon, city parks administrator, said the $300,000 project was funded largely with federal Housing and Urban Development dollars and some park money.

The park includes a Kompan playground and a swing set, both on a cushion-like surface, along with a covered area with tables and seating.

“We know it’s going to get a lot of traffic,” Taillon said of the new park.

Phil Taillon, the city’s chief of staff, cited the planning that went into the park project, including cooperation with Hammond schools.

“This is an opportunity for in-fill housing and to bring something to the neighborhood it’s never had before,” he said. “I hope to see people using this all the time and making this a stronger neighborhood.”

Marine Staff Sgt. William G. Windrich died Dec. 1, 1950, while leading his platoon into action near Yudam-ni, Korea. Despite suffering head and leg injuries, Windrich fought and returned for the wounded. The Hammond resident received the Congressional Medal of Honor on Feb. 8, 1950, for “valiant leadership, fortitude, and courageous fighting spirit.”

Councilman Pete Torres, D-2nd, outlined the history of the area, citing the effort started in the 1990s to rid the neighborhood of drugs and gangs. Eventually, he said, the city helped the effort by removing older buildings.

“The process is on the right track,” Torres said. “It should give the neighborhood hope that the city is looking out for them and cares.”

Saying the project is a “no-brainer,” Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., D-3rd, called the park “a place where families can come.”

Tyler thanked area families for being open to the project. “I have not heard any negative feedback,” he said.

HWC Engineering of Indianapolis planned the project. General contractor was Gough Construction of Merrillville.

Catherine Puckett, a landscape architect with HWC, noted that, with the pandemic, “We need neighborhood parks more than ever.”

