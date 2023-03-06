Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. promoted two employees of the city’s Planning and Development Department in light of its executive director’s decision to accept a new job.

Africa Tarver will be succeeded by Anne Anderson, the director of economic development. Anderson, in turn, will be succeeded by Juan Moreno, coordinator of the city’s TIF program.

McDermott called Tarver an integral part of his administration. She has been with the city 21 years, beginning as an administrative assistant in the mayor’s office and working in domestic abuse at the Hammond Police Department before joining Planning and Development, where she moved between Community Development and Economic Development. After a time as the College Bound coordinator, Tarver returned to Planning and Development, first as director of economic development, then as its executive director.

“She is a leader not only here in Hammond but throughout the Calumet Region,” McDermott said. “I know I speak for so many when I say that we are losing an honest, hard-working, positive person in Africa. I only wish her the best in her future endeavors and I know she will bring her positivity and leadership wherever she goes.”

Tarver said she's “grateful for my time with the city of Hammond and am looking forward to this new chapter of my life."

Anderson has been with the city since 2013 as economic development marketing coordinator and administrative assistant to the chief of staff before her current posting.

“Africa Tarver has been a wonderful role model for me during my years with the city of Hammond and I will miss her greatly, both professionally and personally,” she said.

Moreno has been with the city for 23 years, with 17 years in the Hammond City Court before becoming the TIF program coordinator in economic development.

Phil Taillon, Hammond chief of staff, offered congratulations to Tarver "on her many years of service for the city of Hammond. Her leadership has been instrumental in many of the successes that we have had in Hammond. And congratulations to Anne Anderson and Juan Moreno as well. They have proven to be ready for this next challenge in both of their careers.”