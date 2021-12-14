 Skip to main content
New public assistance office opening Monday in Hammond
HAMMOND — North Lake County residents seeking in-person help to apply for or manage their state financial, food or health benefits soon will have a new place to get assistance.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is opening a new Division of Family Resources (DFR) office at 8 a.m. Monday at 6525 Columbia Ave. in Hammond.

Services available at the office include help with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP; Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF; and health coverage programs through Indiana Medicaid.

The office's regular hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. It shares space with the Indiana Manpower Placement and Comprehensive Training (IMPACT) job training program.

The former DFR office located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond closed in May.

Additional Lake County DFR offices are located in Crown Point, East Chicago, Gary, and Hobart.

