No one claims $50,000 prize for winning Powerball ticket

HAMMOND — A winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in May at a Hammond gas station expired Nov. 5 with no one claiming the $50,000 prize.
Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed to The Times the winning ticket purchased at Speedway, 6845 Calumet Ave., for the May 9 Powerball drawing was not turned in for payment at lottery headquarters in Indianapolis prior to the deadline.
The ticket matched four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball to earn the $50,000 prize.
The winning numbers for the May 9 Powerball drawing were 12-18-42-48-65 and Powerball 19.
Lottery rules require all draw game prizes be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Otherwise, the prize is forfeited and the money remains in the lottery's prize fund to pay future jackpots won by Hoosier Lottery players.
