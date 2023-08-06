HAMMOND — The Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative is hosting its 20th annual 'Active Living Faire,' Sept. 4.

The morning will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a 15-mile bike ride around Wolf Lake. Bikers will gather at the William W. Powers State Recreation Area Visitors Center, which is located at 12949 S. Avenue O, Chicago. According to an AWLI news release, the ride will feature frequent stops so cyclists can explore the watershed while enjoying the early fall foliage.

Bike helmets are required.

At 1 p.m. there will be a nature walk at Eggers Grove Forest Preserve, located at 112th Street and South Avenue East. Marianne Kozlowski, co-steward at Eggers Grove Forest Preserve, will show attendees the park's many wild fruits. Blooming plants will likely include wild cherry, elderberry, blue-fruited dogwood, American hazelnut, wild grape, cat briary, rose hips and poison ivy. Kozlowski will also discuss the park's ongoing restoration efforts.

The Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative recommends walkers wear long pants, durable shoes and long-sleeve shirts.

Participants must register for the events by Aug. 31. Registration is available at wolflakeinitiative.org.

Founded in 1999, AWLI is a bi-state organization that works to protect and improve the Wolf Lake watershed.

