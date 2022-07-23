North Carolina man attempts to flee after causing crash that pinned state trooper against concrete barrier, police say

HAMMOND — An Indiana State Police trooper was pinned against a concrete barrier wall along Interstate 80/94 after a North Carolina driver crashed into multiple vehicles early Saturday morning, according to ISP.
About 2 a.m. Saturday, state troopers and the Hammond Fire Department were investigating a suspicious incident on I-80/94, just West of Calumet Avenue, when a white 2016 Dodge Charger traveling eastbound hit a Hammond firetruck and a black 2009 Subaru. According to ISP, the Subaru spun out of control, hitting a black 2012 Dodge Journey that was parked on the right shoulder of the road. The Journey hit state trooper William Carlson and pinned him against a concrete barrier wall.
Carlson was able to free himself and was taken to Munster Community Hospital for treatment. ISP said he has been released.
The driver of the white Dodge Charger, 23-year-old Bryan K. Smith, tried to run away from the scene, leaving a seriously injured 23-year-old woman from Chicago Heights, Illinois, in the Dodge Charger. A civilian who was working nearby blocked Smith with his car. According to ISP, another civilian exited his truck, drew a handgun on Smith and told him to stop.
Lady A cancels Porter County Fair show
WATCH NOW: 3 in custody after brawl in water park, police say
UPDATE: Waterpark melee suspects identified, photos released
UPDATE: Porter County 2-year-old dies after shooting himself; investigation underway, officials say
Porter County 2-year-old injured in self-inflicted shooting, police say
Babysitter convicted of neglect in infant's death 6 years ago
Woman admits she killed boyfriend by intentionally hitting him with SUV
Region lottery winner could end up big loser
Region man dies following motorcycle crash, officials say
Region woman shot dead in car while driving, police say
Children found alone at Portage hotel; dad charged with neglect, police say
Defendant gunned down man after arranging marijuana purchase, police say
Crown Point HS teacher accused of sexual relationship with student, faces felony charges
Michigan City woman shot dead in car identified
Merrillville to host job fair for many employers, including new Domino's plant
Smith complied and State Trooper Ryan Parent arrested him.
The female passenger in the Dodge Charger was flown to Advocate Christ Medical Center for treatment. ISP said her current condition is unknown.
Smith was taken to Munster Community Hospital for minor injuries and is now being held at the Lake County Jail.
No other injuries were reported. ISP said a Glock .45 handgun was found inside the Dodge Charger.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Preston Walker
Arrest Date: July 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Terry Britney
Arrest Date: July 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 52
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dominique Diaz
Arrest Date: July 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Criminal Confinement; Intimidation Class: Felonies Age: 18
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Payne
Arrest Date: July 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Recklessness Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Matthew Schutz
Arrest Date: July 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Antwan Fowler
Arrest Date: July 17, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
John Floyd III
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Christian Delvalle
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of a Stolen firearm Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Gary, IN
Carl Barrett
Arrest Date: July 17, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: Chicago, IL
Rodger Thompson
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brad Hudgins
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI; Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator; Possession of a Controlied Substance Class: Felonies Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Xuan Logan II
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department; Other Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Battery Against a Public Safety Officer; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Matthew King
Arrest Date: July 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Maria Carrillo-Macias
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Deborah Bickel
Arrest Date: July 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 60
Residence: Mishawaka, IN
Christopher Ownby
Arrest Date: July 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: Lake Village, IN
Kaleisha Washington
Arrest Date: July 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Chicago, IL
William Sobolewski
Arrest Date: July 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: Mishawaka, IN
Melissa Radcliff
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Trail Creek Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 49
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Oshei Gerron
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joshua Garus
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jewlius Jackson
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Kidnapping; Criminal Confinement; Battery Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Hammond, IN
Ashley Fearing
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Battery on a Person Less than 14 years old Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Landon Bowerson
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: Battery; Battery in the Presence of a Child Class: Felonies Age: 18
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Javon West
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Stiffler
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Leonard King
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: South Bend, IN
Melvin Dowdell
Arrest Date: July 12, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Perry Hurley Jr.
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: Westville, IN
Mondez Hurst
Arrest Date: July 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 18
Residence: Calumet City, IL
Michael Hawthorne
Arrest Date: July 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal gang intimidation; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dante Sellers II
Arrest Date: July 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal gang intimidation; Assisting a Criminal Class: Felonies Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!