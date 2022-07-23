North Carolina man attempts to flee after causing crash that pinned state trooper against concrete barrier, police say

HAMMOND — An Indiana State Police trooper was pinned against a concrete barrier wall along Interstate 80/94 after a North Carolina driver crashed into multiple vehicles early Saturday morning, according to ISP.

About 2 a.m. Saturday, state troopers and the Hammond Fire Department were investigating a suspicious incident on I-80/94, just West of Calumet Avenue, when a white 2016 Dodge Charger traveling eastbound hit a Hammond firetruck and a black 2009 Subaru. According to ISP, the Subaru spun out of control, hitting a black 2012 Dodge Journey that was parked on the right shoulder of the road. The Journey hit state trooper William Carlson and pinned him against a concrete barrier wall.

Carlson was able to free himself and was taken to Munster Community Hospital for treatment. ISP said he has been released.

The driver of the white Dodge Charger, 23-year-old Bryan K. Smith, tried to run away from the scene, leaving a seriously injured 23-year-old woman from Chicago Heights, Illinois, in the Dodge Charger. A civilian who was working nearby blocked Smith with his car. According to ISP, another civilian exited his truck, drew a handgun on Smith and told him to stop.

Smith complied and State Trooper Ryan Parent arrested him.

The female passenger in the Dodge Charger was flown to Advocate Christ Medical Center for treatment. ISP said her current condition is unknown.

Smith was taken to Munster Community Hospital for minor injuries and is now being held at the Lake County Jail.

No other injuries were reported. ISP said a Glock .45 handgun was found inside the Dodge Charger.