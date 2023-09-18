HAMMOND — Lily Hestjean grew accustomed to hazy skies and poor air quality weather alerts at an early age.
Growing up in Northwest Indiana, the Munster High School senior said industrial pollution and the constant hum of heavy traffic have become "normalized." However, when she did a project on steel mill pollution during her sophomore year, she realized just how dire environmental conditions are in the Region.
"You hear people say 'the pollution is so bad around here,' but when you actually start reading the articles and seeing the numbers, it really puts things into perspective," Hestjean said.
Over the summer the 18-year-old and her mom, Purdue Northwest Professor Wendy St. Jean, began hearing about all the national wetland protections that were being rolled back. Hestjean, co-president of the Munster High School Environmental Science Club, was inspired to take action.
People are also reading…
On Thursday night, over 70 PNW students and professors met with Munster High School students for a panel titled “Supreme Court vs. EPA." Professors discussed the legal, political and environmental implications of the recent Sackett vs. EPA Supreme Court decision, which limited the federal government’s authority to regulate water pollution into certain wetlands.
St. Jean said she didn't want the panel to be "a bunch of talking heads" at the front of the room, so professors sat at tables sprinkled throughout the room. Students rotated from table to table, conversing with each professor for about 30 minutes.
"I love to see how passionate people become after they learn more about it," Hestjean said.
On May 25, the Supreme Court ruled that wetlands can only be regulated under the Clean Water Act if they have a “continuous surface connection” to larger, regulated bodies of water. In Indiana, wetland protections had already been weakened by a 2021 law that authorizes private property owners to drain or fill nearly all isolated wetlands without having to obtain a state permit, or being required to replace the wetlands elsewhere.
Under the law, the only type of wetlands still fully protected by state regulations are the 300,000 acres of mostly Class III wetlands that remain largely undisturbed by human activities.
According to data from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, since the summer of 2021 some 261 acres of Indiana wetlands have been destroyed. Even before the law was passed, about 85% of Indiana's historical wetlands had been drained, including the Grand Kankakee Marsh in Northwest Indiana.
The Grand Kankakee Marsh system once stretched all the way from South Bend to Momence, IL, making it the largest inland wetland in North America. St. Jean, who teaches Indiana history, environmental history and Native American history, said the Kankakee Marsh was an important source of food. Indigenous tribes like the Potawatomi used the wetland to hunt waterfowl and collect wild rice.
As white settlers began to develop the Region, the marsh was drained and filled to make way for farmland and industry.
Wetlands play a key roll in reducing the risk of flooding, filtering stormwater and cultivating biodiversity.
Professor Barbara Mania-Farnell, who teaches in PNW's Biological Sciences Department said climate change is already reshaping Indiana's biodiversity. Data from Purdue University shows that Indiana's average temperature hasnincreased by about 1.2°F since 1895. Temperatures are expected to continue rising and the Hoosier state will likely experience more heavy rain events.
"We're already seeing the impacts of climate change in Indiana," Mania-Farnell said, telling the group of students seated at her table that addressing these changes "is really going to be up to young people."
This August the Munster High Environmental Club created a petition, demanding state lawmakers restore the wetland protections stripped in 2021, create policies that protect and restore wetlands and engage in statewide environmental planning. The paper petition has been circulated during a number of community events and has already received over 500 signatures. Hestjean said the group's goal is 2,000.
The Munster High Environmental Science Club's staff sponsor, Mike Bakker, said the group hopes to partner with other area high schools on future events and projects. The club also wants to work with PNW's newly-formed Multidisciplinary Environmental Alliance which currently includes about seven professors and Bakker.
"I feel like this is my way to make a difference in the world, by getting our youth involved in the activism side of things, since it's them, they're the who are going to be hurt by this if things don't change," Bakker explained.
The Munster High Environmental Science Club can be reached on Facebook at MHS Environmental Science Club.