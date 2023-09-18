According to data from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, since the summer of 2021 some 261 acres of Indiana wetlands have been destroyed. Even before the law was passed, about 85% of Indiana's historical wetlands had been drained, including the Grand Kankakee Marsh in Northwest Indiana.

The Grand Kankakee Marsh system once stretched all the way from South Bend to Momence, IL, making it the largest inland wetland in North America. St. Jean, who teaches Indiana history, environmental history and Native American history, said the Kankakee Marsh was an important source of food. Indigenous tribes like the Potawatomi used the wetland to hunt waterfowl and collect wild rice.

As white settlers began to develop the Region, the marsh was drained and filled to make way for farmland and industry.

Wetlands play a key roll in reducing the risk of flooding, filtering stormwater and cultivating biodiversity.

Professor Barbara Mania-Farnell, who teaches in PNW's Biological Sciences Department said climate change is already reshaping Indiana's biodiversity. Data from Purdue University shows that Indiana's average temperature hasnincreased by about 1.2°F since 1895. Temperatures are expected to continue rising and the Hoosier state will likely experience more heavy rain events.

"We're already seeing the impacts of climate change in Indiana," Mania-Farnell said, telling the group of students seated at her table that addressing these changes "is really going to be up to young people."

This August the Munster High Environmental Club created a petition, demanding state lawmakers restore the wetland protections stripped in 2021, create policies that protect and restore wetlands and engage in statewide environmental planning. The paper petition has been circulated during a number of community events and has already received over 500 signatures. Hestjean said the group's goal is 2,000.

The Munster High Environmental Science Club's staff sponsor, Mike Bakker, said the group hopes to partner with other area high schools on future events and projects. The club also wants to work with PNW's newly-formed Multidisciplinary Environmental Alliance which currently includes about seven professors and Bakker.

"I feel like this is my way to make a difference in the world, by getting our youth involved in the activism side of things, since it's them, they're the who are going to be hurt by this if things don't change," Bakker explained.

The Munster High Environmental Science Club can be reached on Facebook at MHS Environmental Science Club.