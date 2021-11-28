Orak Shrine Circus draws families to Civic Center

HAMMOND – “Are you ready for the circus?” the announcer asked. Judging from responses at the Civic Center, young and old were ready.
After a year’s layoff due to the pandemic, the Orak Shrine Circus was back for Thanksgiving weekend.
Outside the Civic Center, Leah Hurley of Hammond photographed daughter Brooklyn, 8, beside the Shrine Circus sign. It was their first circus.
“I want to see the lions and other animals,” Brooklyn, a third-grader at Eads School in Munster, said.
“I’m excited that she’s excited,” her mother said.
Upon learning there were no lions, Leah Hurley shrugged it off. “We’ll tell her there are camels,” she said. “How can you not have fun at a circus?”
Carden Circus International, presenter of the Shrine benefit circus, has been in operation for more than 50 years.
Tim Lawson, potentate of Michigan City-based Orak Shrine, said the show included aerial acts, high flyers, elephants, camels, a dog show and clowns.
“I love circuses,” said Lawson, a Granger resident. “I love the atmosphere. As an adult, I love to see the excitement on children’s faces.”
Circus proceeds benefit the Orak Shrine, which supports hospitals.
Faced with operational costs and backlash from animal rights groups, some circuses have closed, including Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey in 2017. Other circuses, including Carden, remain in business.
“They’ve adapted a lot,” Lawson said. “It’s how they treat their people and animals. They’re amazing to work with.”
Carden’s website states the business “is committed 110% to the exceptional care and ethical treatment” of its animals.
A family hour enabled families to get up close and personal with circus animals, which included rides on ponies, camels and elephants.
Sandy Waymouth of West Lafayette watched as her boyfriend’s daughter, Olivia Adams, 3, rode a pony.
“This is fantastic. I’m having a blast,” said Waymouth, attending her second circus. “I love seeing the kids having fun, the animals. I love it all.”
Gallery: Orak Shrine Circus showcases acrobats, clowns and more
John Urona of Miller Beach saw his daughter, Clara, and friend Emmaline Fowler, both 8, ride a camel.
“It was fun,” Clara said. Emmaline added, “It was riding a giant horse.”
Ashlyn Barnett, 11, of Valparaiso said her camel ride “felt bumpy.”
Shelley Barnett, her mother, said this was the first visit to this circus. “I just like the exotic animals that you usually would not see,” she said.
Chantal Breedlove of Frankfort, Ill., came with her children, C.J., 9, and Zander, 3, and the children’s grandmother, Bree Breedlove.
“This lets the kids touch animals they would only see on TV,” Bree said, “especially after being locked in with the pandemic.
Vickie Fox of Lockport, Ill., made the one-hour drive with daughter Finley, 6. Clutching a lighted unicorn, Finley noted, “I like the ponies. They’re fast.”
“I enjoyed circuses as a little girl,” her mother recalled. “Just something different.”
Becky Bultema of Schererville brought six grandchildren, ages 7-1. “This circus is small enough that kids can see everything, and it’s reasonably priced,” she said.
For those brave enough, the circus provided photo opportunities with a small python. Among those holding the reptile were brothers Tony, 11, and Antwon Gates, 9, of Merrillville.
“It felt odd, scaly,” Tony said.
Kai Barlow and stepson Daimian, 6, of Munster also held the critter.
“I was not scared,” Damian noted. Kai liked the “family environment” of the three-ring circus.
John and Jen Kell of Hobart brought their three children, ages 4-6, and a niece. “I enjoyed it as a child, and I wanted my kids to have that same experience,” Jen said.
While in Florida, the family visited the Ringling Museum in Sarasota. “This is something that’s vanishing,” John Kell said of circuses. “Kind of a novelty.”
The Orak Shrine Circus concludes Sunday at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave. For ticket information, visit spectacularcircus.com.