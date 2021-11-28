Orak Shrine Circus draws families to Civic Center

Chantal Breedlove of Frankfort, Ill., came with her children, C.J., 9, and Zander, 3, and the children’s grandmother, Bree Breedlove.

“This lets the kids touch animals they would only see on TV,” Bree said, “especially after being locked in with the pandemic.

Vickie Fox of Lockport, Ill., made the one-hour drive with daughter Finley, 6. Clutching a lighted unicorn, Finley noted, “I like the ponies. They’re fast.”

“I enjoyed circuses as a little girl,” her mother recalled. “Just something different.”

Becky Bultema of Schererville brought six grandchildren, ages 7-1. “This circus is small enough that kids can see everything, and it’s reasonably priced,” she said.

For those brave enough, the circus provided photo opportunities with a small python. Among those holding the reptile were brothers Tony, 11, and Antwon Gates, 9, of Merrillville.

“It felt odd, scaly,” Tony said.

Kai Barlow and stepson Daimian, 6, of Munster also held the critter.

“I was not scared,” Damian noted. Kai liked the “family environment” of the three-ring circus.