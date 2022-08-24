 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Pedestrian died days after she was struck by car, Region police say

  • 0
Ambulance stock

File photo of ambulance.

 Times file photo

HAMMOND — A Whiting woman died Monday at a Chicago hospital after she was struck by a car last weekend in the Robertsdale neighborhood, police said.

Dorothy A. Reeger, 59, was on foot about 11 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Calumet Avenue when she was struck by a car, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and Hammond police.

The driver of the car stopped to talk to police, Lt. Steve Kellogg said. Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor.

Reeger died Monday at the University of Chicago Medical Center. 

Her cause and manner of death remained pending further investigation Wednesday, according to the medical examiner's office.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Africa’s Ivory Coast just got a big time tech upgrade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts