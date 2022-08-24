Pedestrian died days after she was struck by car, Region police say

HAMMOND — A Whiting woman died Monday at a Chicago hospital after she was struck by a car last weekend in the Robertsdale neighborhood, police said.
Dorothy A. Reeger, 59, was on foot about 11 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Calumet Avenue when she was struck by a car, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and Hammond police.
The driver of the car stopped to talk to police, Lt. Steve Kellogg said. Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor.
Reeger died Monday at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Her cause and manner of death remained pending further investigation Wednesday, according to the medical examiner's office.
