 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian sent to Chicago hospital after being struck by car, firefighters say
urgent

Pedestrian sent to Chicago hospital after being struck by car, firefighters say

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock copy

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to the Chicago University Medical Center. 

 Times file photo

HAMMOND — A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. 

At 3:45 p.m., first responders were called to aid an injured pedestrian at the intersection of 119th Street and Calumet Avenue, said Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith. 

A vehicle had struck a woman, causing serious injuries, Smith said. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center. 

The woman had a head injury and her current condition is unknown, however she was conscious and alert at the scene. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hammond pond rescue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts