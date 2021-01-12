Pedestrian sent to Chicago hospital after being struck by car, firefighters say

HAMMOND — A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:45 p.m., first responders were called to aid an injured pedestrian at the intersection of 119th Street and Calumet Avenue, said Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith.

A vehicle had struck a woman, causing serious injuries, Smith said. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The woman had a head injury and her current condition is unknown, however she was conscious and alert at the scene.

