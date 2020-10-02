Person comes to NWI after shooting in Illinois, police say

HAMMOND — After a reported shooting in Calumet City, a driver pulled into a grocery store parking lot in Hammond, getting the attention of local police.

On Friday night police were called to the Strack & Van Til at 115 Sibley Street in Hammond, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Around 8:30 p.m. the driver got the attention of a nearby officer for assistance in front of the store. The vehicle was damaged by gunfire, police said.

Kellogg said Hammond police were unable to provide further information due to the case being primarily investigated by Calumet City Police Department. Calumet City authorities did not immediately respond to The Times' request for information.

An eyewitness reported a crime scene was established at Memorial Drive and Douglas Avenue in Calumet City. The spot was littered with at least 22 bullet casings accompanied by evidence markers and police had the area taped off as of 9:30 p.m.

It is currently unknown how many people were injured and the extent of the injuries.