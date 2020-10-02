 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person comes to NWI after shooting in Illinois, police say
alert urgent

Person comes to NWI after shooting in Illinois, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — After a reported shooting in Calumet City, a driver pulled into a grocery store parking lot in Hammond, getting the attention of local police. 

On Friday night police were called to the Strack & Van Til at 115 Sibley Street in Hammond, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg. 

Around 8:30 p.m. the driver got the attention of a nearby officer for assistance in front of the store. The vehicle was damaged by gunfire, police said. 

Kellogg said Hammond police were unable to provide further information due to the case being primarily investigated by Calumet City Police Department. Calumet City authorities did not immediately respond to The Times' request for information.

An eyewitness reported a crime scene was established at Memorial Drive and Douglas Avenue in Calumet City. The spot was littered with at least 22 bullet casings accompanied by evidence markers and police had the area taped off as of 9:30 p.m. 

It is currently unknown how many people were injured and the extent of the injuries. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hammond pond rescue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts