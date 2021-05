Person found dead inside car submerged in Wolf Lake in Hammond

HAMMOND — A person was found dead inside a car submerged in Wolf Lake late Tuesday, an official said.

The male, whose identity had not been disclosed Wednesday afternoon, was the car's sole occupant and was found in the driver's seat, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Officers responded about 11 p.m. Tuesday to the 2200 block of Calumet Avenue for a report of a vehicle in the lake. There, they found the car completely submerged and saw tracks that appeared to come from a nearby bike path, Kellogg said.

Hammond firefighters removed the car from the lake, at which point they found the person inside. He was dead by the time the car was pulled from the water.

It's not yet known if drugs or alcohol played a role.

The person's identity will be released after his next of kin has been notified, Kellogg said.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates as more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.