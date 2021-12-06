Peteyville brings back the Christmas magic, giant inflatables and caroling dogs

"I just do what comes into my head," he said. "I had the idea of singing dogs for 20 years before I had the technology to do what I wanted to do. I try to figure out things on my own like the Ferris wheel. Sometimes it ends up on the floor of my garage, and I've been running out of room. I wanted to make a small life-sized train a couple of years ago, but it's not a big enough yard for it to go around."

People often ask him how he does it, but he tries not to give out a lot of information. He wants to preserve the magic.

"This means a lot to a lot of people," he said. "One time a special needs kid was jumping up and down he got so excited for the Christmas lights. His mom had to hold him down and said he never got that excited. A lot of people are suicidal during the holiday season or have cancer or have loved ones who are no longer with them and this helps get them through."

Visiting Peteyville has become an annual family tradition for many throughout the Region.