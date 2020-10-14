 Skip to main content
Police ask help to find missing 14-year-old girl
Jalyssa Black

Jalyssa Black, 14, has been reported as missing to the Hammond Police Department.

HAMMOND — Authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Monday.

Jalyssa Black is believed to be in the Hammond or Chicagoland area, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. 

The teen is believed to have ran away and she was last seen in the Hammond/Whiting area on Monday. Black is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 137 pounds and she has mid-length brown and black braids. 

Anyone with knowledge on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Hammond Police Department Juvenile Division at 219-852-2906 or call 911 immediately if she is spotted. 

