HAMMOND — A steady stream of bees buzzed in and out of the narrow gap at the bottom of the hive.

“As you can see, they’re nice and busy today,” John Bachmann said as he approached the three wooden boxes, a smoker in hand.

Bachmann, the senior grounds and landscape manager for Purdue University Northwest, pried the lid off one of the hives, revealing a miniature world filled with organized chaos. Thousands of bees crawled around hexagonal cells, delivering small beads of yellow pollen, tending to the growing larvae and building the honeycomb.

The pollinators were, as the saying goes, as busy as a bee.

This is the PNW’s third summer with bees. There are three hives at the Westville campus, two at the Gabis Arboretum, three on the roof of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building and three near the Borman Expressway.

Bachmann, who is PNW’s senior grounds and landscape manager, studied beekeeping at what is now Purdue Northwest’s Westville campus. He always wanted to start a hive at PNW; when he met Nicky Jones of Earthling Bee Co. at the Valparaiso farmers market, a partnership began to take shape.

Jones and his wife, Jessica, launched Earthling Bee in 2019. Based in Lowell, it maintains hives throughout northern Indiana and Illinois. In the winter, Jones transports the bees to California to help pollinate almond crops; in the spring, the bees return to Indiana, where Jones bottles and sells their honey.

Earthling Bee also helps maintain PNW’s bees, alongside sophomore nursing student Hannah Ingraham. She has an interest in oncology and jokes that she has “two passions: helping cancer patients and beekeeping.”

Ingraham is PNW’s first bee intern. Like many people, she used to be afraid of bees, but she now realizes how important bees are.

“They’re actually very, very beautiful creatures and are very beneficial,” Ingraham explained. “They’re not dangerous, they’re just defensive.”

In 2021, PNW was able to harvest more than 200 pounds of honey; in 2022, the university was able to collect more than 650 pounds. Partnering with marketing students and the Honors College, PNW bottled and labeled the honey, calling it Pride Gold. It is given out during campus events.

However, PNW’s bee program goes beyond honey.

Researchers say bees are responsible for 1 out of every 3 bites of food people eat.

Bees pollinate plants when they are collecting pollen to feed to their developing offspring. When a bee lands on a flower, tiny hairs all over the insect’s body collect grains of pollen. As bees buzz from flower to flower, the pollen is transferred, fertilizing the plant ovaries, resulting in the production of seeds.

The first year after Jones started keeping bees, his backyard cucumber harvest tripled.

Wild and managed bee communities have been declining over the past half-century. Several factors have contributed to reduced bee populations, including the use of pesticides, development, the fragmentation of bee habitat and the rise of the invasive varroa mite.

The mite, also known as the “varroa destructor,” was brought over from Europe in the 1980s. Jones said the mites act like “like a tick on a dog,” feeding on bees and larvae.

The hives at PNW are carefully monitored for mites, and if the keepers find one, they have to treat all the bees.

Keeping hives alive can be struggle, especially through the harsh Northwest Indiana winter. PNW lost a few hives last winter, Jones said, perhaps because the bees were imported from Italy and weren’t acclimated to the colder climate. This year the university is using Indiana-bred bees.

The bee project has been a learning experience for PNW. Bachmann said he hopes to grow the education component of the hives by having classes study them, possibly even starting a campus beekeeping club. A livestream of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience hives is available on PNW’s YouTube channel. Ingraham tracks the hive’s progress in a bee journal and is working on launching an Instagram page dedicated to the project.

The university is working to become a Bee Campus USA, a designation that recognizes pollinator conservation efforts, such as native plantings or reductions in pesticide use. There are only two certified Bee Campuses in Indiana: Indiana University South Bend and Goshen College.

Purdue Northwest’s bee project is part of the university’s larger sustainability initiative. Using an alumna’s donation, PNW is in the process of installing campus bat houses and has plans to host events highlighting the importance of native birds and clean water.

More information about PNW’s sustainability efforts is available at pnw.edu/sustainable-purdue-university-northwest/.

Watching as the busy pollinators buzzed in and out of the hives, Ingraham put it simply: “Bees are sweet little creatures who help out.”

