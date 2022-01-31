Polyjohn submits compliance plan after plastics discharges into George Lake

HAMMOND — When Julie Peller ventured into the marshy area of George Lake armed with half-liter sample bottles, it did not take her long to spot the contamination.

"It’s impossible to not to notice all the plastic pieces floating around," said Peller, a Valparaiso University chemistry professor. "This is a pretty intense level of pollution.”

The thousands of plastic particles allegedly came from PolyJohn Enterprises Corp., a manufacturer of portable sinks and toilets in Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood, located right next to George Lake. Sitting at 2500 Gaspar Ave., the plant is near the former former 36-acre Federated Metals smelting facility. While Federated Metals shutdown operations in 1983, Northern Indiana Metals and Whiting Metals conducted smelting operations on a 17-acre parcel of the land until 2020. Decades of Stackhouse emissions and improperly disposed waste led to the EPA evaluating the area in the 1990s, Director of Hammond Department of Environmental Management Ron Novak said.

The north basin of George Lake was drained, the sediment was scraped out, placed on the Federated Metals land and covered with a clay cap to keep rain water from becoming contaminated. Around this time, the city of Hammond took ownership of George Lake and, after hearing from residents, chose to keep the north basin in its "natural state," Novak said. The city transformed the lake from "a slag dump to an emerald isle"; the lake has provided key habitat for migrating birds, wildlife and native plants, Novak explained.

That's why when the city caught wind of George Lake's contamination, the news was "jaw-dropping," Novak said.

"We had no idea this was going on," Novak said. "George Lake actually feeds into the channel that is along Calumet Avenue down to the ship canal, so it is really part of the Lake Michigan basin ... a significant amount of time and funds have been spent to restore that area."

The city received reports of contamination from a resident last spring. When Novak contacted IDEM he learned a similar report was sent to IDEM in July of 2020. Records show IDEM completed an inspection of the area on July 21, 2020 and found "numerous small pieces of plastic" in the wetland. The report explained that PolyJohn's storm water lines extend to ditches that lead to George Lake. The IDEM inspector observed plastic in both ditches.

Later that year, IDEM completed a follow-up investigation and found that PolyJohn had ramped up cleaning operations, but that some plastics were still present. IDEM issued a notice of violation in February of 2021 for discharging into surface waters and for failing to have a storm water pollution plan. Then, on Nov. 8, 2021, IDEM approved an agreed order requiring PolyJohn submit a compliance plan identifying clean-up efforts and preventative measures, as well as a storm water pollution prevention plan. PolyJohn also had to pay IDEM $11,350 as part of the agreed order, which allows a settlement of violations without the alleged violator admitting guilt.

The conclusion of the investigation found the contamination included plastics and a gray material, impacting about four acres of the area. IDEM is currently reviewing PolyJohn's compliance plan and will likely share it with both the city and the public in three-to-four months.

While IDEM is taking the lead, Novak said the city has asked to be kept up-to-date. The compliance plan needs to both remediate and restore the area so that habitat is maintained, Novak explained.

“When it’s done it needs to be done comprehensively, thoroughly and under a watchful eye,” Novak said, adding that if the compliance plan is not satisfactory the city will "assess its options as the land owner."

Unprecedented pollution

As IDEM looked into the situation, David Dabertin of Dabertin Law Offices was conducting an investigation of his own.

On Feb. 2, 2021, two days before IDEM issued a notice of violation, Dabertin filed an intent to sue PolyJohn for violating the Clean Water Act and discharging plastics without a permit. While Dabertin is glad PolyJohn had to submit a compliance plan, he said he would rather see the $11,350 they were fined go towards the cleanup.

Dabertin recruited Peller last spring to take samples at the site. Their findings showed "a very large extent" of polyethylene present in all samples.

Polyethylene never fully breaks down in nature, it only weathers, becoming smaller, harder to remove and easier for critters to consume. When the many animals that call the lake home eat the plastic, it occupies their gut, giving them a false sense of fullness and they ultimately become malnourished, Peller explained.

"It’s an alarming amount of polyethylene present," Peller said. "It’s not something that mother nature knows how to handle, so it’s going to keep accumulating if these companies are allowed to discharge it."

Once it has been exposed to an environment, polyethylene is very difficult to get rid of. Most efforts to remove microplastics from bodies water have been focused on oceans, Peller said, adding that "there is not much precedence for this."

While the plastic particles usually float, after hitting the water, a biofilm forms around the plastic. Other particulates such as leaves and branches stick to the biofilm, causing the plastics to become heavier and sink. This means the pollution available to the naked eye is likely just the beginning.

"They could be everywhere, they distribute in such a way that if you just skim off the top you are going to get just a small portion,” Peller said. “I am not aware of any remediation companies that are doing this in an effective way ... the state needs to move in and make sure this pollution source is stopped, they need to stop allowing all these waste particulates to move into this marsh, this is not a simple clean up, this is very tricky, this is an area that is highly contaminated with microplastic pollution."

