Pulaski Park pool remodel back on

HAMMOND — After years of back-and-forth, plans for a new and improved Pulaski Park pool appear to be moving forward.

Hammond’s four outdoor public pools were permanently closed in 2017.

Though the pool at Pulaski Park was initially supposed to be remodeled, during a March Mayor’s Night Out community meeting, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said plans had changed.

“I’m going to be honest with you — I’m not going to build a pool at Pulaski Park,” McDermott told some 100 attendees.

Plans have changed once again. At a Nov. 14 Common Council meeting, McDermott said the pool will get financed within the next 14 months.

During the meeting, McDermott said the city had met with the engineering firm American Structure Point, Inc. to begin a proposal. Initial designs include three lap lanes, two water slides, a sloping zero-depth entry, basketball and plenty of shaded seating areas.

In May 2017, the city announced that the public pools located in Pulaski, Martin Luther King Jr., Hessville and Edison parks would not be opening for the summer season because of safety concerns. The Pulaski, Edison and Hessville pools were estimated at that time to need about $700,000 in repairs each, and the Martin Luther King pool about $900,000 in repair work.

When the closure was announced, north Hammond residents rallied around Pulaski pool. More than 570 people signed a petition pushing the city to maintain a pool there, and ultimately, it was decided the pool would be remodeled. The city drew up a design that was ADA accessible, including water slides and a small lap pool.

In 2018, the Common Council approved a resolution for an $8.7 million bond issue to remodel the Pulaski Park pool but demolish the city’s other public pools at Edison, Martin Luther King Jr. and Hessville parks and repurpose the pool sites.

However, McDermott has said that he and Councilman Mark Kalwinski, who represents the First District, which encompasses Pulaski Park, disagreed about the scope of the new pool and the project “stalled out.”

While the Pulaski pool project remained in limbo, the city used the park bond to revamp Martin Luther King Jr., Edison and Hessville parks. A memorial wall featuring MLK quotes and a splash pad were installed at Martin Luther King Park. Hessville Park also got a splash pad and a skate park, and Edison Park got a new playground, turf fields and an open-air shelter.

McDermott said the city still has about $1.8 million set aside for the Pulaski pool. The project will go out to bid this March.