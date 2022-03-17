Pulaski Park pool remodel not happening

HAMMOND — About 100 people crowded into the Lost Marsh Golf Course Clubhouse on Wednesday for a typical Mayor's Night Out. A handful of residents toting colorful pool noodles were dispersed throughout the room — there to demand answers about the long-awaited Pulaski Park pool remodel.

Five years after Hammond's four outdoor public pools were drained for the last time, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the city will not be moving forward with a Pulaski pool remodel.

Aging pools

In May 2017, the city announced that the public pools located in Pulaski, Martin Luther King Jr., Hessville and Edison parks would not be opening for the summer season because of safety concerns. The Pulaski, Edison and Hessville pools were estimated at that time to need about $700,000 in repairs each, and the Martin Luther King pool about $900,000 in repair work.

In 2018, the Common Council approved a resolution for an $8.7 million bond issue to remodel the Pulaski Park pool but demolish the city's other public pools at Edison, Martin Luther King Jr. and Hessville parks and repurpose the pool sites.

Between the expensive repairs, lifeguard wages, buying chemicals and heating the water, the pools had become a financial burden for the city.

“We were losing our shirt with the pools being open every year, and quite frankly we weren’t getting a lot of attendance,” McDermott said.

When the closure was announced, north Hammond residents rallied around Pulaski pool. More than 570 people signed a petition pushing the city to maintain a pool there, and ultimately, it was decided the pool would be remodeled.

The city drew up a design that was ADA accessible, including water slides and a small lap pool.

“I wanted a pool that would be spectacular," McDermott said. “If we are going to make a pool, let's make it a nice pool."

The city's design would have cost about $3.5 million. McDermott said Councilman Mark Kalwinski, D-1st, wanted something simpler.

While the Pulaski pool project remained in limbo, the city used the park bond to revamp Martin Luther King Jr., Edison and Hessville parks. A memorial wall featuring Martin Luther King Jr. quotes and a splash pad were installed at Martin Luther King Park. Hessville Park also got a splash pad and a skate park, and Edison Park got a new playground, turf fields and an open air shelter.

While Kalwinski recalls some "disagreement about the scope of the pool," he said he had set some money aside to help fund the remodel. McDermott said communication between Kalwinski and he broke down and the project "stalled out."

Times have changed

Now McDermott said the remodel is not happening. Last spring, Crossroads YMCA announced plans to build a $45 million destination Y at the former Woodmar Mall site next to the Hammond Sportsplex. The project is in partnership with the city of Hammond, as well as the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, and will include an outdoor water park.

“The world has changed, unfortunately," McDermott said. "We’re not going to be able to compete with that pool. Nobody in Hammond is going to want to go to a small little pool that costs us an arm and a leg when you have a water park down the street.”

Though some attendees pointed out residents would need a YMCA membership to access the water park, McDermott did not budge. “I’m going to be honest with you — I’m not going to build a pool at Pulaski Park.”

McDermott said the city still has $1.8 million set aside for Pulaski Park.

"As far as Pulaski Park, I do want to see a transformational project there," McDermott said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.