Real ID forum seeks to help public from being grounded

HAMMOND — Effective Oct. 1, a Real ID-compliant driver’s license, permit, or identification card will be required to board commercial flights or enter certain federal facilities.
If any of those documents has a star in the upper right-hand corner, you are in compliance. But what happens if there is no star, or you have yet to get your Real ID?
To address concerns and answer questions about the rapidly-approaching Real ID deadline, Lake Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott and attorney Alfredo Estrada presented a forum Thursday at the Hammond Public Library. A partner with Burke Costanza & Carberry in Merrillville, Estrada specializes in immigration law and civil litigation defense.
While McDermott spoke in general terms and Estrada spoke in more specifics about the process of changing one’s name or coming into compliance for a Real ID, both agreed on several key items.
“Bring everything with you to court,” McDermott urged, adding, “Talking to an attorney first is your best bet.”
While October is still seven months away, the judge and attorney reminded their audience that the process may involve the placing of three legal ads in a local newspaper over a month’s time. The judge added that such cases are scheduled 90 days in advance, so a court date requested in March would likely not happen until June.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, the purpose of the Real ID Act passed in 2005, “is to make our identity documents more consistent and secure.” The law provides a set of standards for the issuance of driver’s licenses and other identity documents.
Prior to the Real ID Act, each state set its own rules and criteria for the issuance of a driver’s license or identification card. That included what data is on the card, what documents must be provided to obtain one, and what information is stored in each state’s database of licensed drivers and identification card holders.
McDermott explained that while the federal government cannot dictate how states approve vehicle licenses, it does have authority over commercial aviation and federal buildings.
When asked if county government buildings were affected, McDermott said the best insurance is to have the Real ID. The judge researched but could not find if Amtrak travel is affected.
Examples of required documents for a Real ID include proof of the following:
• Identity – documents include an unexpired U.S. passport, passport card or U.S. birth certificate.
• Lawful status – samples include an unexpired U.S. passport, passport card or U.S. birth certificate.
• Social Security number – available from a Social Security card or a W-2 tax form.
• Indiana residency – this requires two original documents with the person’s name and Indiana residential address. Examples include utility or credit card bills; doctor or hospital bills; bank statement or bank transaction receipt; valid homeowner’s, renter’s, or car insurance policy; or pre-printed pay stub.
Audience members shared a number of concerns or issues. One man, an American citizen, was born in Japan on a U.S. naval base but does not have a birth certificate. Another man said his birth certificate misspelled his father’s name in two places. A woman, whose problem was resolved, has a middle name on her baptismal records but not on her birth certificate.
Both Estrada and McDermott expect the following months to be busy with petitioners seeking help with the Real ID. Among the more common issues her court is seeing is older people whose documents were handwritten and are difficult to read. Another issue is someone from Puerto Rico who has two surnames.
A third issue, McDermott said, is the documentation needed by women who married, divorced and remarried.