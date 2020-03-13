Real ID forum seeks to help public from being grounded

HAMMOND — Effective Oct. 1, a Real ID-compliant driver’s license, permit, or identification card will be required to board commercial flights or enter certain federal facilities.

If any of those documents has a star in the upper right-hand corner, you are in compliance. But what happens if there is no star, or you have yet to get your Real ID?

To address concerns and answer questions about the rapidly-approaching Real ID deadline, Lake Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott and attorney Alfredo Estrada presented a forum Thursday at the Hammond Public Library. A partner with Burke Costanza & Carberry in Merrillville, Estrada specializes in immigration law and civil litigation defense.

While McDermott spoke in general terms and Estrada spoke in more specifics about the process of changing one’s name or coming into compliance for a Real ID, both agreed on several key items.

“Bring everything with you to court,” McDermott urged, adding, “Talking to an attorney first is your best bet.”