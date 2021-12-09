'Rebirth' of downtown Hammond starts with development along Hohman Avenue

HAMMOND — With a reimagined downtown on the horizon, Hammond is preparing for development along Hohman Avenue.
Released in 2020, the Hammond Downtown Master Plan is working to revitalize what the master plan presentation calls the "heart" of the Hammond community. In a letter included at the start of the 132-page plan, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. writes the city's downtown used to be bustling with activity, but like downtowns across the country, has seen a "downturn" in recent years. The first phase of the plan involves transforming Hohman Avenue between Sibley and Russell streets into a public space.
During a Tuesday meeting, the Hammond Redevelopment Commission approved an authorization to advertise a request for proposals for a qualified commercial developer for the development of 5243 and 5241 Hohman Avenue, formerly the Mercantile Bank building. The downtown master plan identifies the site as a prime location for "adaptive reuse." The plan explains that revitalization of iconic downtown structures "symbolizes the downtown’s 21st century rebirth."
The city is looking for proposals from "developers with experience," so a "sound decision" can be made, Africa Tarver, executive director of planning and development for the city, said.
"With all of the exciting things taking place in the downtown area, we really want some quality development to take place on that Hohman Avenue corridor," Tarver said.
According to a previous Times report, Gina Sessions, project manager for the Hohman Avenue reconstruction and the realignment of Rimbach Street, said the goal of the project is to "slow things down," on Hohman and bring people downtown to stop, stay, shop and eat. Phase one work is slated to start in spring of 2022.
Work on Hohman includes bringing the street down to one travel lane in each direction with a shared bike lane; 40 spaces of angled parking down the center of Hohman; parallel parking on both sides of the street; 8-foot and 11-foot sidewalks on either side of Hohman; decorative lighting with banner arms; and large, fast-growing trees along curb lines and down the center of Hohman.
The Rimbach realignment includes one travel lane in each direction; parallel parking on both sides of the street; 9-foot and 10-foot sidewalks; decorative lighting; large, fast-growing trees; and relocating the present art sculpture into a plaza on Rimbach.
Commissioners also approved a proposal for engineering services from Amereco, Inc. to remove the remaining concrete foundation of a previously demolished building at 700 Hoffman St. Tarver said the demolition "is a matter of getting the site prepared for future development." A company is already eyeing the site, though Tarver said she cannot give any further details about the project yet.
"A company is very interested in locating at that site, which would be a wonderful use for that site," Tarver said.