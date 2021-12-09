'Rebirth' of downtown Hammond starts with development along Hohman Avenue

"With all of the exciting things taking place in the downtown area, we really want some quality development to take place on that Hohman Avenue corridor," Tarver said.

According to a previous Times report, Gina Sessions, project manager for the Hohman Avenue reconstruction and the realignment of Rimbach Street, said the goal of the project is to "slow things down," on Hohman and bring people downtown to stop, stay, shop and eat. Phase one work is slated to start in spring of 2022.

Work on Hohman includes bringing the street down to one travel lane in each direction with a shared bike lane; 40 spaces of angled parking down the center of Hohman; parallel parking on both sides of the street; 8-foot and 11-foot sidewalks on either side of Hohman; decorative lighting with banner arms; and large, fast-growing trees along curb lines and down the center of Hohman.

The Rimbach realignment includes one travel lane in each direction; parallel parking on both sides of the street; 9-foot and 10-foot sidewalks; decorative lighting; large, fast-growing trees; and relocating the present art sculpture into a plaza on Rimbach.