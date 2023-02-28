Hammond and Gary were collectively awarded over $4 million in federal funding meant to help communities reduce homelessness. Now both communities are soliciting public input on their proposed spending plans.

The HOME-American Rescue Plan Program distributed $5 billion to help municipalities across the country address housing insecurity. HOME-ARP allocations were announced in spring 2021; in Northwest Indiana, East Chicago, Gary, Hammond and Lake County all received funding.

Hammond and Gary have both released draft HOME-ARP spending plans. Hammond will host a public hearing on the city's proposed plan at 4:30 p.m. March 6 at Hammond City Hall. Gary will host a public hearing at 4 p.m. March 13 at Gary City Hall.

Every year, the state conducts a "Point-in-Time Count" in an attempt to measure Indiana's homeless population. According to the 2022 PiT Count, there were some 272 unhoused people in Lake County. That number is up from the 2021 total of 106. Though it is difficult to accurately measure the exact number of homeless Region residents, the PiT Count shows that Lake County's numbers are likely much higher than surrounding counties. The 2022 PiT count for Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski and Starke counties was 234, collectively.

In both Hammond and Gary, much of the problem comes down to a lack of affordable housing.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, households that are "at-risk of homelessness" are defined as having an annual income below 30% of the Area Median Income, AMI, and do not have sufficient resources of support networks immediately available to prevent them from moving to an emergency shelter.

In Hammond, HUD data found that there are 3,615 renter households with an income 30% below the AMI. Of those households, 2,220 have a "severe cost burden," meaning over half of their income is used for housing costs. Hammond's proposed HOME-ARP allocation plan also states that renters are seeing a large increase in housing costs post-pandemic. The plan said that in one instance, the asking rent was increased from $800 to $1,200.

The level of need for Hammond residents who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless "far surpasses the resources available needed to provide adequate shelter and supportive services," the plan states.

Gary suffers from a similar problem, as much of the city's affordable housing stock is dilapidated.

More than one-third of Gary residents live below the federal poverty line, compared to just 15.8% in Lake County and 12.2% statewide. According to Gary's proposed HOME-ARP spending plan, the city's median gross rent is $792 a month, and in 2021, there was less than a 1% vacancy rate.

Both cities are also in need of additional emergency shelter units and more follow-up support services to help with long-term housing stability.

Hammond was awarded $1,765,004 in HOME-ARP funds; the city plans on putting $523,753 toward supportive services, $400,000 for tenant-based rental assistance and another $400,00 for the development of affordable rental housing. The plan is available at gohammond.com. The city will accept public comment until 4:30 p.m. March 27; written comment can be submitted via email at millero@gohammond.com or via U.S. mail to the Hammond City Hall, Room 314, 5925 Calumet Ave.

Gary is slated to receive $2,490,094; according to the city's draft plan, $1 million will go toward the development of affordable rental housing, $650,000 will go toward the acquisition and development of non-congregate shelters and $360,000 will go toward supportive services. Gary's proposed plan is available at gary.gov; written comment can be submitted via email at kmcclam@gary.gov or via U.S. mail at City of Gary Community Development Department, 401 Broadway, Suite 300.

