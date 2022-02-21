Region gallery celebrates Black History Month with an array of local artists

HAMMOND— When Nnenna Em, whose artists' name is CocoKarma, saw a call for pieces focusing on the social, cultural and political life of Black America, she got to work on a painting titled "Phoenix Unleashed."

“It is supposed to represent as a culture how much we have to tone ourselves down when the true African culture is quite vibrant," said Em, who was born and raised in Nigeria and now lives in Gary. “A lot of people are really not aware of their roots... it is different seeing Black life in American versus Black life over there (in Nigeria) over there it is a bit more colorful.”

The painting depicts a woman, split four ways with warm shades of red, yellow and orange acrylics contrasting a dull gray — illustrating the difference between her inner and outer image.

The painting hangs in the Hammond Development Corporation's Creative HUB Gallery, alongside an array of other paintings, photographs and collages — all recognizing Black History Month in different ways.

“The show is about celebrating Black History Month hand-in-hand with reflecting on 2020," artist and HUB curator Felix Maldonado said. “It comes on the heels on what's been going on in the past few years in terms of the Black Lives Matter Movement."

The HDC has been supporting local entrepreneurs for over 40 years, by offering classes, workspace, loan programs and now, a free space for artists to display their work. HDC Program Director Jackie DeRosa worked with Maldonado to transform the bright, spacious lobby of the HUB building into a gallery in 2018. After six exhibits, the pandemic shut the gallery down in 2020. Though the HDC held one virtual exhibit in 2020, DeRosa said she believes art "should be experienced in person."

"Red, White and Black" marks the galleries' official in-person return.

Maldonado put out a call on social media and was able to get 11 local artists with a range of experience levels. The art will be on display at 5233 Hohman Avenue through April 30. A kickoff was held for the exhibit Friday evening, complete with refreshments prepared by graduates of the HDC's entrepreneurship program.

Galleries across the globe shuttered their doors in 2020. As exhibits begin to return, many artists are feeling a new sense of inspiration.

"A lot of artists take our inspiration from our daily actions ... so not being able to experience life the way we used to, I think that had a bit of an effect on us," Em said. "This was kind of a fresh start for me. ... It feels amazing to get back there, the world is opening back up again.”

After putting down her paint brushes for the majority of the pandemic, Em said she just started creating again a few months ago. "After being tied up for so long," she has found that her painting style is now more fluid and free.

For about 10 years, East Chicago-born street photographer Joe Heredia would hop on his bike and photograph the interesting people he observed. When the pandemic hit, once-bustling streets were suddenly empty. Heredia has not been able to submit any new work to galleries for the past two years.

"I really do miss it badly and I kind of hope to return to it once the weather is better,” Heredia said.

The piece he submitted to "Red, White and Black" was taken in East Hammond in 2017. Titled "Fresh Cut," Heredia recalls coming across a man receiving a haircut in his front yard. Though it was a bright summer's day, Heredia used flash to enhance the reds, blues and greens in the photo.

Tyrell Anderson, a Gary-based photographer and President of the Decay Devils, said he was actually still able to display his work throughout the pandemic.

Anderson and the Decay Devils, a nonprofit group of photographers dedicated to historical preservation, usually take at least one international trip and several more local trips a year. With the pandemic limiting travel, Anderson said he has been "feeling a little bit of a lackluster past three years as far as breathing new life into" his portfolio.

Luckily, Anderson said he had enough work "stacked up" from past trips. He was able to put together the "Unapologetically Noir" photo book and exhibit which is on display through March 18 at the Gary Public Library and the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Miller. The collection features over 60 black and white portraits of Black people displayed alongside the transcript of a brief interview with each subject.

“It is almost as though you are having a conversation with the individual,” said Anderson, adding that the written interviews provide a COVID-safe way for people engage with the subjects.

Anderson chose a selection of 10 "Unapologetically Noir" photos that featured people from Hammond and the surrounding area. He has largely displayed his work in Gary and said the "Red, White and Black" exhibit was "a cool way to cross-collaborate." Group shows can help artists across the Region connect and form more of community, Anderson said.

“The Region is still segregated for a lot of different reasons ... everything is separated by huge industry and huge highways. ... Artists here face a big uphill battle," Anderson said. “That is why I like the idea of the group shows. ... How can we get people who like what we do in Gary to go to Hammond? Or how can we get the people at the Hammond location to go to Gary?”

