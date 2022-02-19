Region goes wacky at Hammond’s 219 Day

HAMMOND — The 219 Day celebration returned, and the area responded.

This celebration of everything Northwest Indiana came last Saturday to the Hammond Civic Center, reflecting this area’s unique personality.

“It’s a celebration for Da Region,” said Aileen Ibarra, event coordinator. “It highlights the fun and wackiness of what the Region has to offer."

Named for the telephone area code, the one-day festival returned after the pandemic canceled the 2021 celebration.

Each 219 Day tries to add something new, Ibarra said, and this year’s celebration included a piñata and classic video games. These included Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Street Fighter and Mario Bros.

Sharon Daniels and Caryn Janiga rode shotgun over the video games, ensuring no one monopolized them.

“I get to ‘play mom’ over the games,” said Daniels, the mother of four.

Janiga called 291 Day “a different kind of party. No one has a party like this.”

Along with a stage for live entertainment, businesses on the main floor were reflected a wide range of tastes, from popcorn to rugby to roller derby.

Marcus Majszak, Melissa Franko and Christina Kukla represented Northwest Indiana Rugby Club, a regional program.

“I enjoy the camaraderie,” Majczak said. “Besides playing against each other, we have events we do together.”

“It’s about teamwork,” Kukla said. “I can beat the crap out of someone during a game, then afterward we can have a beer together.”

Franko cited passion. “I’m surrounded by driven, like-minded people,” she said.

Turning to indoor sports, Heather Lakich coaches South Shore Roller Derby. “I like the friendships with all my teammates,” she said. “Plus, I like hitting people and being hit.”

For those more cerebral, Jack Bender brought games from Mind Benders puzzles & games of Whiting. It’s an all-ages puzzle business, with nothing electronic. “Everything is a brain game,” said Bender, arriving late because clients were still playing at his shop. “We like to give you an experience.”

For those with a case of the munchies, Amanda Sanow of Lady’s Gourmet Popcorn of Griffith filled a table with different flavors. On the hotter side is Hot Mess, a spicy concoction named for the pandemic.

“We can be very creative,” Sanow noted. “It’s a family business, a lot of fun and it doesn’t feel like work.”

Representing The Tattoo Lady of Hammond was Whitney Choder. One of the first female-owned tattoo parlors in Indiana, the business was offering temporary tattoos that night.

Citing a variety of tattoo designs, Choder said the neat part of the parlor is “expressing yourself.”

Maria Gonzalez, of Hammond, had her beer tickets ready. “I love everything about this,” she said. “I love that the mayor put this on and brought people together to have a good time.”

Travis and Loreen Campbell, of Hammond, found a seat early. “I get to meet new people and see people I went to school with,” said Travis, a Hammond High grad. “We just like having a good time.”

