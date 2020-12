Region man sentenced to 12 years for dealing meth, courts say

HAMMOND — A Gary man faces 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine, court records said.

On Friday, Victor Wiggins, 38, of Gary, was sentenced to 144 months in prison, said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.

Wiggins was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine. From at least May 2018 to September 2018, Wiggins conspired with others to distribute at least five grams of meth, court reports said.

During this time, Wiggins led the conspiracy and recruited other people to be involved. The Gary man had three felony convictions and he was on supervised release while being involved in distributing drugs.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case.

