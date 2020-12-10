Region officers recognized for saving child's life; nabbing bank robber

HAMMOND — Three Hammond officers were recognized for their quick actions that saved a student’s life, led to the arrest of a bank robber and located an 8-year-old girl in a stolen vehicle.
The officers were presented with awards on Tuesday, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.
Sgt. Gus Malave was given an award for an outstanding lifesaving event from an incident that happened while he was working security at Gavit High School. During lunch, a 6th-grade student began choking on food and alerted the officer by touching Malave’s back and pointing at his windpipe.
Without hesitation, Malave performed the Heimlich maneuver on the boy. The student’s body began going limp from lack of oxygen, however Malave was able to dislodge the food. The boy regained consciousness and was sent to the school nurse for further care.
The next day, the student high-fived the officer in the hallway and thanked him for saving his life.
“It was likely the victim would have died that day if not for the heroic efforts of Sgt. Malave,” Kellogg said.
Officer Timothy Schultz was given the meritorious service award for nabbing a bank robbery suspect. Following a robbery at a local bank, Schultz saw a vehicle that matched the description of the car driven by the suspect.
The officer stopped the driver, who was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody. The note the robber showed to the bank teller was found in his possession, along with cocaine and marijuana.
Cpl. Jay Woods was presented with the meritorious service award after finding an 8-year-old girl. A man had left his daughter in a vehicle while he went inside a business to use an ATM at 7306 Indianapolis Boulevard.
A suspect then jumped into the vehicle and fled the scene. Woods determined the vehicle was still within city limits and checked through nearby parking lots. He found the vehicle within minutes parked with the 8-year-old girl safe inside.
