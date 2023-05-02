HAMMOND — The Hammond Common Council approved a development agreement that will help finance the relocation of Fire Station No. 2.

The city hoped to begin the project last year using $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. However, after construction bids came back much higher than expected, the city decided to hold off on rebidding the project until inflation was lower.

During a Monday night Common Council meeting, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the city was able to save about $1 million by waiting.

Fire Station No. 2 at 2211 Calumet Ave. serves the Robertsdale neighborhood. The city is looking to relocate the station a mile south to 2400 Calumet Ave., where the Lake County Environmental Education Center used to be. The education center has relocated to 8695 Broadway in Merrillville.

Hammond Fire Chief Jeffrey Smith said the current station can't accommodate larger, modern fire equipment. He also said the new building will allow fire engines to pull directly into the "apron," what fire departments call the driveway area in front of the garage, without blocking traffic along Calumet.

The project will cost about $8.1 million. The city will contribute $2.5 million in ARPA funding and Lake County Council members David Hamm, D-Hammond, and Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, have each committed $1 million in ARPA funds to the project as well. The remaining cost will be paid for using the "Build-Operate-Transfer" method. Under a BOT agreement, cities partner with private companies to finance, build and operate a project. Operation of the project will eventually be transferred back to the city. Hammond is working with GM Development and Hasse Construction Co.

Two residents spoke out against the relocation during a public hearing for the BOT agreement. Robertsdale resident Dave Matura and Whiting resident Carolyn Marsh both said the new location could disturb the natural area around George Lake.

Marsh noted the station will abut George Lake.

"You're adding to the pollution with 24/7 activity from a firehouse," Marsh said.

The Common Council unanimously approved a resolution awarding the BOT agreement.

