Rimbach Plaza project would create a gathering space in downtown Hammond (

The storefronts would frame three sides of the plaza, with the rotunda nestled in the opposite corner. Anderson said she pictures the plaza surrounded by coffee shops, restaurants and other businesses that fulfill day-to-day needs.

"Retail that would serve the new residents that we have living down there," Anderson said "We want people to be able to head out of their unit and get everything they need for the day.”

The housing and the plaza will compliment the South Shore train West Lake expansion, which will include a stop just a few blocks away.

The Hammond City Council held the first and second reading for an ordinance reclassifying the rotunda's current location, currently zoned S-1, Sculpture, to C-3, Central Business District. The council will vote on the ordinance during the Jan. 24 meeting.

The rotunda's final location will be zoned S-1; in the meantime, the rotunda will go into storage. Anderson said the art piece will likely be returned to Hohman Avenue in early 2023.