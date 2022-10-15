Runners take steps for those who never did

HAMMOND — Some ran to see if they could finish. Some ran as part of a team. Still others came to honor those who could never finish the course.

They were all participants Saturday in the Race For A Cause at Wolf Lake Memorial Park. The 5K run/walk and 1K Kids Dash raised funds for Love, Jessica Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides medical and funeral funding for families who lost a child through miscarriage or stillbirth.

Soraya Santoyo, of Hammond, pushed her 18-month-old daughter Vivien across the finish line. Santoyo walked for two nephews she lost, infant Julian in 2005 and stillborn Joshua the following year.

“It’s healing. It’s a way to honor [the nephews] and all the moms,” said Santoyo. “I know how painful it can be for the moms and loved ones.”

Jennifer Jara, of St. John, launched Love, Jessica on July 1, 2020, which would have been the sixth birthday of her daughter, and first pregnancy, Jessica Lupita Jara. Jessica was stillborn at 27 weeks gestation on July 1, 2014.

Adding to the couple’s emotional trauma were medical bills. Eventually the couple would have three healthy babies, but they also lost two more children. Jara never forgot the financial and emotional burden of miscarriages and stillbirths and founded Love, Jessica.

“Our baby Jessica’s memory will live on forever through the families this organization is able to reach,” Jara said. “The bills that come through are not something you’re thinking about.”

Since its founding, Love, Jessica has provided more than $78,000 to 178 families in 40 states.

“We are slowly trying to break the silence of miscarriage and stillbirth,” Jennifer Jara stated, adding that helping with bills will hopefully “take a little of that sting off an already difficult situation.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 about 21,000 stillbirths were reported in the U.S. Mortality rates vary by race and origin of the mother. Black, Native American and Native Hawaiian women report considerably higher stillbirth rates than white women.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists estimates that miscarriage is the most common form of pregnancy loss. It is estimated that as many as 26% of all pregnancies end in miscarriage and up to 10% of clinically recognized pregnancies.

Joaquin Jara, Jennifer’s husband, commented, “When my wife puts her mind to doing something, it’s going to get done, and always right.”

Eight years since Jessica died, her father noted, “We think about her all the time. Today is about honoring these babies.”

Several organizations and businesses sponsored running teams. Calumet Region Striders, a local running club, registered 39 members for the morning race in sunny but 40-degree conditions.

Participants were invited to write the names of the person they were honoring on their race shirts. Thirty-two years ago, Terri Maciejewski, of Hammond, lost one of a set of twin boys, who died before birth.

“I still think about him. It still brings tears to my eyes,” Maciejewski said, adding, “This [organization] is an awesome thing for families.”

Kristy Hawkins, of Lake Station, was running for “Baby” Hawkins, who was miscarried in June 2020.

“I’m excited about doing this, to try to find a cure,” Hawkins said, “and it’s good to see all the other people here.”

Joining her was Brittaney Ray, of Hobart, who was “excited to run and be a support for a lot of people.”

For Nikkia Mackie, of East Chicago, the race was about “healing.” Running with her two daughters, ages 19 and 20, Mackie lost two sons to miscarriages in 2001 and 2020.

“I think about the loss,” Mackie said, “and missed opportunities.”

Young people also ran. Lucas Trevino, 14, of Portage, was running for two siblings he lost in 2018 and 2019.

“I’m running for my little brothers,” the Portage High School freshman said. “I miss them and I love them, even though I never met them.”

This charity, Trevino added, “proves these people are not alone, and there are good times ahead.”

Samantha and Rene Valdez, of Dyer, walked with their three children, Olivia, 2, Noland, 6, and Dakota, 5. They remembered a nephew who was stillborn in July. He would have been the family’s first nephew and cousin.

“We’re a close group, and this was just devastating for the family,” Samantha Valdez said. “We wanted to do something positive to remember him, and this was a perfect way to do that.”

Coming from Louisville, Kentucky, were Ashley and Kyle Baker and their two daughters, Ayla, 4, and Lena, 1. Ashley Baker, who is vice president of Love, Jessica, lost twin boys, her first children, to stillbirth in 2008.

“I wish my boys could be with us,” she said. “You learn that life is changing and how we view life and love the ones who are with us.”