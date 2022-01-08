School to be renamed for ‘one of Hammond’s champions’

HAMMOND — In 1959, Annie Burns Hicks was refused hiring as a teacher at her former school. Sixty-three years later, her name is going on the building.
The School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to rename Maywood Elementary School for Annie Burns Hicks, the School City of Hammond’s first black teacher.
One day after the vote, the Maywood website featured the new name.
Superintendent Scott E. Miller commented, “After reading her story, I’m all in favor of renaming the school.”
Trustee Carlotta Blake King, who made the motion to rename Maywood, called Hicks “a civil rights pioneer, an educator, an innovator … the type of woman who demanded academic excellence.”
After graduating from Hammond, including elementary and junior high years at Maywood, Hicks attended Ball State Teachers College. After student teaching in Gary, she applied for a teaching job in Hammond, only to learn “Hammond is not ready for a colored teacher at this time.”
That was in 1959, five years after the landmark Brown vs. the Board of Education Supreme Court ruling that dismantled segregation in schools.
Speaking in a documentary about her life, Hicks recalled, “I never saw a person like me in the classroom. I decided, well, I want to be a teacher, and that stayed with me.”
Roland Parrish, an entrepreneur and philanthropist from Dallas who was educated in Hammond, is producing that documentary, entitled “This Wall Must Come Down.”
Miller reported that a survey about the school renaming garnered 510 respondents, most of them community members. Tallies were 2-to-1 in favor of renaming, the superintendent said.
“Sometimes as a leader, you need to get out of the way,” Miller said, adding that the renaming for Hicks “makes all the sense in the world.”
Miller called Hicks a “pioneer for civil rights, education, and the African-American community.” He added, “I’m absolutely thrilled to have a school named after one of our champions.”
Hicks successfully took her case to the federal level. Defending her in his first case was future Gary Mayor Richard G. Hatcher.
An educator for 35 years in Hammond, all at Maywood, Hicks developed kindergarten curriculum for the school city. She also later taught in Michigan. Today at 84, Hicks lives in Indianapolis. Her mother, Mary, turns 100 this year.
Also in the documentary, Mary Burns recalled her family’s early years in Mississippi. Her husband, then working in a cotton mill, saw two young black males lynched along the road coming home. He decided the family had to move.
Hicks was not at the board meeting, but two siblings, Mary Cartwright, of Hammond, and Albert Burns Jr., of Gary, expressed their excitement over the renaming.
“She’s one of the sweetest people I’ve known, always caring about other people,” said her brother.
“She was an amazing woman, amazing,” her sister added. “She was a very strong woman and she loved her students and she believed in education. She pushed for the best in children.”
Hicks only taught kindergarten and first grade and did not want to go any higher, family members recalled.
Among those promoting Hicks’ cause has been Maxine Simmons, a longtime friend of the family and member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where Hicks’ father, the Rev. A.R. Burns, ministered.
“She is a lady with a lot of character and passion,” Simmons said. “She wanted to educate kids that looked like her.”
Simmons recalled her sister had Hicks in kindergarten and “she fell in love with Mrs. Hicks.”
Trustee Cindy Murphy requested a timetable for the name change. Simmons said more information on the renaming would be announced at the city’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King service Jan. 17.
Parrish added that a screening of his documentary will be held April 28 and, depending on her health, Hicks will return to Hammond for the event.
Parrish described Hicks as a “quiet warrior” and a “catalyst for the community.” Her eventual hiring as a Hammond teacher led to the city’s first black police officer, firefighter, and school trustee, Albertine Cherry Dent.
“She was told ‘no’ by the system,” Parrish said, “but she started a plan that involved the community, church, and others.”
Located at 1001 165th St., Annie Burns Hicks Elementary has 715 students in preschool through grade 5. The school, originally opened in 1926, moved into its newer building in August 1992.
Le Terra R. Smith, principal at the elementary, feels it’s important to acknowledge Hicks and her journey.
“She paved the way for African-American educators and for women,” Smith said. “Mrs. Burns Hicks’ story is a great example for our students and our children.”