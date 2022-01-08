School to be renamed for ‘one of Hammond’s champions’

Roland Parrish, an entrepreneur and philanthropist from Dallas who was educated in Hammond, is producing that documentary, entitled “This Wall Must Come Down.”

Miller reported that a survey about the school renaming garnered 510 respondents, most of them community members. Tallies were 2-to-1 in favor of renaming, the superintendent said.

“Sometimes as a leader, you need to get out of the way,” Miller said, adding that the renaming for Hicks “makes all the sense in the world.”

Miller called Hicks a “pioneer for civil rights, education, and the African-American community.” He added, “I’m absolutely thrilled to have a school named after one of our champions.”

Hicks successfully took her case to the federal level. Defending her in his first case was future Gary Mayor Richard G. Hatcher.

An educator for 35 years in Hammond, all at Maywood, Hicks developed kindergarten curriculum for the school city. She also later taught in Michigan. Today at 84, Hicks lives in Indianapolis. Her mother, Mary, turns 100 this year.