Search for missing 12-year-old boy continues in Hammond

HAMMOND — Authorities resumed a search Monday morning for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Kyrin Carter, who has autism, was last seen at the Best Western, 3830 179th St., about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Carter on Saturday.

The search Monday was scaled back from efforts Saturday and Sunday, but still included K-9s, helicopters, drones and regular patrols, Kellogg said. About 40 people, almost all volunteers, were participating in Monday's search efforts, he said.

Surveillance video showed Carter leaving the hotel by himself Saturday.

He was described as black, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue shorts with a light blue stripe and no shoes.

Anyone who thinks they have spotted Carter is asked to call 911 immediately and keep an eye on him, but do not approach him, until police arrive.

"He is autistic and he's probably very scared," Kellogg said. "If you spot him, do not approach him. Maintain visual contact with him and call 911 immediately."